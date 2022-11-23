“I’ll watch it on the TV” – LIV golfer Marc Leishman says it’s ‘fine’ if he doesn’t play in major championships

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is here and Marc Leishman is set to tee up at the event. While the golfer seems happy to be at the DP World Tour event, his future at the masters remains doubtful.

Amid talks on whether LIV golfers should be allowed at the majors or not, Leishman has revealed that he isn’t fazed by the idea of missing majors. The Australian, who finished T-2 at the 2015 Open, has come out to state that he is “fine” with not playing in the major championships. The golfer, who seems more than happy at LIV, said that he would happily watch his compatriot Cameron Smith win it on his TV.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald ahead of this week’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Marc Leishman said:

“I’ll try to qualify for the British Open and the U.S. Open and if the world rankings happen, I’d love to get into the Masters… If not, I’ll watch it on the TV and hopefully watch Cam (Smith) win it.”

Marc Leishman @marcleish So much fun on and off the course with Cameron Smith Best week with my best mates!So much fun on and off the course with Cameron Smith #teammullet Best week with my best mates! 🏆 So much fun on and off the course with Cameron Smith #teammullet https://t.co/IWF8qh4s0r

The golfer said that he had seriously considered the chances of playing in the majors while making his decision to defect to LIV. Leishman seems to have come to terms with potentially no longer playing in major championships in the near future.

He had earlier said:

“It (not playing the majors) was one of the things I had to weigh up when I did make the move… I’ve played at pretty much all the majors for the last 12 or 13 years. I’ve had my chances. Obviously, I want to play them, but I’m fine not playing them.”

Furthermore, the 39-year-old golfer went on to state that he moved away from the PGA Tour in the latter part of his career.

“I’ve loved my time on the PGA Tour… and I certainly enjoyed the transition. That was one of the things that drew me to it. I’m not getting any younger and you can play golf forever, but you don’t know how high a level you can play at as you get at into your 40s.”

Marc Leishman in the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field

Marc Leishman will tee up alongside compatriot LIV golfer Cameron Smith on Friday at the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. The golfer, who played for Smith’s Punch GC in the rebel series, is currently at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia for the event.

Apart from the LIV Golf duo, the field for the DP World Tour event will feature the likes of Adam Scott, Ryan Fox, and Jediah Morgan. However, it is Smith who stands favorite on the 156-player field for the event, the second of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

Players, including Leishman, will tee up on Friday to go for the top prize in the event. Notably, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship carries a limited prize purse of $1.3m, with the winner bagging $330,330. It is notably lower than the prizes at the LIV Golf event. However, both Leishman and Smith, who are on break from LIV, will look to make the most of the event.

