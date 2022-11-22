2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Field, prize money and more

After a three-year hiatus, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is back. The event, which is returning to the DP World Tour schedule, will be held from November 24 to 27 at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.
The event will be held by the DP World Tour in association with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia. The event was last held as part of the then- European Tour schedule in 2019. Former World No.1 and Australian golfer Adam Scott had won the event for the second time back then.
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field
Interestingly, the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship stands out this year as it allows LIV golfers to participate. The field for the DP World Tour event is being headlined by LIV golf Boston champion Cameron Smith.
Adam Scott, Ryan Fox and Jediah Morgan are other big names on the 156-player field for the event, which will be the second of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
Scott will look to put forth a strong performance and go for a hat-trick of wins this weekend. However, Smith comes in as the favorite to win. The World No. 3 had a solid finish at the LIV Golf team championship event in Miami and will be looking to replicate the form. Marc Leishman is another rebel series player on the field.
Here is the full field for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship:
- Derek Ackerman
- Stephen Allan
- Maverick Antcliff
- Josh Armstrong
- Jamie Arnold
- Scott Arnold
- Nathan Barbieri
- Lachlan Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Callan Barrow
- Harry Bateman
- Austin Bautista
- Darren Beck
- Braden Becker
- Kit Bittle
- Devon Bling
- Rohan Blizard
- Adam Blyth
- Sam Brazel
- Darcy Brereton
- Luke Brown
- Jackson Bugdalski
- Andrew Campbell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Jak Carter
- Greg Chalmers
- Ryan Chisnall
- Blake Collyer
- Peter Cooke
- Cory Crawford
- Jayden Cripps
- Harrison Crowe
- Lawrence Curtis
- Charlie Dann
- Cameron Davis
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Edward Donoghue
- Samuel Eaves
- Ben Eccles
- Harrison Endycott
- Andrew Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Nick Flanagan
- Lawry Flynn
- Peter Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Marcus Fraser
- Daniel Gale
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Zinyo Garcia
- Josh Geary
- Richard Green
- James Grierson
- Matthew Griffin
- Ashley Hall
- Tim Hart
- Simon Hawkes
- Will Heffernan
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Jake Higginbottom
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Hayden Hopewell
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Mark Hutson
- Steven Jeffress
- Cameron John
- Liam Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Brad Kennedy
- Tj King
- Douglas Klein
- Deyen Lawson
- Chang Gi Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Yan Wei Liu
- Peter Lonard
- Dj Loypur
- John Lyras
- Jay Mackenzie
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Kade McBride
- Max McCardle
- Richard McEvoy
- Connor McKinney
- Jake McLeod
- Adrian Meronk
- Velten Meyer
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Jediah Morgan
- Kieran Muir
- Jordan Mullaney
- Jack Munro
- Zach Murray
- Jason Norris
- Daniel O'Loughlin
- Peter O'Malley
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Wade Ormsby
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Andrea Pavan
- Aaron Pike
- Pierre Pineau
- Thomas Power Horan
- Blake Proverbs
- Anthony Quayle
- Brett Rankin
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Brett Rumford
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Michael Sim
- Todd Sinnott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Travis Smyth
- Matthew Stieger
- Scott Strange
- Jack Thompson
- Nick Voke
- Jeunghun Wang
- Justin Warren
- Ben Wharton
- Gunner Wiebe
- Aaron Wilkin
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools Cobb
- Michael Wright
- Jordan Zunic
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship prize money
Unlike the major PGA Tour and DP World Tour events, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship has a limited prize purse of AU$2 million (approximately $1.3m). The winner of the event will take home a check of $330,330, while the runner-up will get $220,220. The last prize is for the 65th position, where the winner will get $4,600 for the efforts.
Here is the list of prize money for the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Top 10):
- 1st - $330,330
- 2nd - $220,220
- 3rd - $125,200
- 4th - $100,000
- 5th - $84,800
- 6th - $70,000
- 7th - $60,000
- 8th - $50,000
- 9th - $44,800
- 10th - $40,000
More details on the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship including tee times will be released soon.