2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Field, prize money and more

After a three-year hiatus, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is back. The event, which is returning to the DP World Tour schedule, will be held from November 24 to 27 at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The event will be held by the DP World Tour in association with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia. The event was last held as part of the then- European Tour schedule in 2019. Former World No.1 and Australian golfer Adam Scott had won the event for the second time back then.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field

Interestingly, the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship stands out this year as it allows LIV golfers to participate. The field for the DP World Tour event is being headlined by LIV golf Boston champion Cameron Smith.

Adam Scott, Ryan Fox and Jediah Morgan are other big names on the 156-player field for the event, which will be the second of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

Scott will look to put forth a strong performance and go for a hat-trick of wins this weekend. However, Smith comes in as the favorite to win. The World No. 3 had a solid finish at the LIV Golf team championship event in Miami and will be looking to replicate the form. Marc Leishman is another rebel series player on the field.

PGA of Australia | #VicPGA @PGAofAustralia Achievement unlocked 🤝



As he continues to inspire the next generation of local golfers, Cameron Smith was presented the Keys to the City by Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner. He became the 52nd recipient and the first-ever golfer.



@bne_lordmayor | #AusPGA Achievement unlocked 🤝As he continues to inspire the next generation of local golfers, Cameron Smith was presented the Keys to the City by Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner. He became the 52nd recipient and the first-ever golfer. 🔑 Achievement unlocked 🤝As he continues to inspire the next generation of local golfers, Cameron Smith was presented the Keys to the City by Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner. He became the 52nd recipient and the first-ever golfer. @bne_lordmayor | #AusPGA https://t.co/SkoGRZr0Wf

Here is the full field for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship:

Derek Ackerman

Stephen Allan

Maverick Antcliff

Josh Armstrong

Jamie Arnold

Scott Arnold

Nathan Barbieri

Lachlan Barker

Haydn Barron

Callan Barrow

Harry Bateman

Austin Bautista

Darren Beck

Braden Becker

Kit Bittle

Devon Bling

Rohan Blizard

Adam Blyth

Sam Brazel

Darcy Brereton

Luke Brown

Jackson Bugdalski

Andrew Campbell

Alejandro Cañizares

Jak Carter

Greg Chalmers

Ryan Chisnall

Blake Collyer

Peter Cooke

Cory Crawford

Jayden Cripps

Harrison Crowe

Lawrence Curtis

Charlie Dann

Cameron Davis

Louis Dobbelaar

Edward Donoghue

Samuel Eaves

Ben Eccles

Harrison Endycott

Andrew Evans

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Nick Flanagan

Lawry Flynn

Peter Fowler

Ryan Fox

Marcus Fraser

Daniel Gale

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Zinyo Garcia

Josh Geary

Richard Green

James Grierson

Matthew Griffin

Ashley Hall

Tim Hart

Simon Hawkes

Will Heffernan

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Jake Higginbottom

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Hayden Hopewell

David Horsey

David Howell

Mark Hutson

Steven Jeffress

Cameron John

Liam Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Brad Kennedy

Tj King

Douglas Klein

Deyen Lawson

Chang Gi Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Yan Wei Liu

Peter Lonard

Dj Loypur

John Lyras

Jay Mackenzie

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Kade McBride

Max McCardle

Richard McEvoy

Connor McKinney

Jake McLeod

Adrian Meronk

Velten Meyer

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Jediah Morgan

Kieran Muir

Jordan Mullaney

Jack Munro

Zach Murray

Jason Norris

Daniel O'Loughlin

Peter O'Malley

Geoff Ogilvy

Wade Ormsby

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Andrea Pavan

Aaron Pike

Pierre Pineau

Thomas Power Horan

Blake Proverbs

Anthony Quayle

Brett Rankin

Kristoffer Reitan

Brett Rumford

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Michael Sim

Todd Sinnott

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Travis Smyth

Matthew Stieger

Scott Strange

Jack Thompson

Nick Voke

Jeunghun Wang

Justin Warren

Ben Wharton

Gunner Wiebe

Aaron Wilkin

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools Cobb

Michael Wright

Jordan Zunic

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship prize money

Unlike the major PGA Tour and DP World Tour events, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship has a limited prize purse of AU$2 million (approximately $1.3m). The winner of the event will take home a check of $330,330, while the runner-up will get $220,220. The last prize is for the 65th position, where the winner will get $4,600 for the efforts.

Here is the list of prize money for the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Top 10):

1st - $330,330

2nd - $220,220

3rd - $125,200

4th - $100,000

5th - $84,800

6th - $70,000

7th - $60,000

8th - $50,000

9th - $44,800

10th - $40,000

More details on the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship including tee times will be released soon.

Poll : 0 votes