As the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate continues, Australian golfer Adam Scott has now commented positively on the Saudi-backed series and its players. The PGA Tour star recently stated that he "understands" why people choose to defect to the rebel league and that he doesn't perceive the new series to be "pure evil" for the sport. He went on to back LIV CEO Greg Norman as well.

Scott, who competed in the Presidents Cup last month, considers Norman a mentor. Speaking about LIV and its effect on golf, Scott said he doesn't "begrudge" golfers for their association with the rebel series. He also noted that the series hadn't strained his relationship with Norman, and he continues to value his fellow Australian.

Adam Scott was speaking via a media conference call from his home in Switzerland when he shed light on his take on LIV Golf. Addressing his relationship with Norman, he said:

“This is something he (Norman) truly believes in and I don’t begrudge him for going for it one bit at all. Sure, it’s rocked the orders of golf, which has never really happened in this way before. But I’m optimistic that people’s (intentions) are still good, and therefore we will come to a better place."

He went on to state that he continues to be friends with fellow Australian stars Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman despite their move to LIV Golf. As golfers continue to get criticized for defecting from the PGA Tour, Scott said that he 'understands' the move. The golfer went on to explain his standing in the equation.

He added:

“I completely understand anyone doing it. They’ve been offered an opportunity and it suits them. All power to them. I really want it to work out for them… There’s definitely been some feelings hurt and some friendships strained. I’m not trying to play a peacemaker. Maybe because I’m a little less emotive about it, I can be a voice of reason for one side or the other. I don’t necessarily see LIV as pure evil for the game of golf. Hopefully, we can get beyond everyone having shots at each other, and each organization can move on.”

Adam Scott has no intention of joining LIV Golf

It is important to note that Scott has stated that he has no intention of joining LIV. While addressing the media during the recent Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, the golfer stated that he doesn't intend to move to the rebel series. Scott added that he would like to win more majors on the PGA Tour, which he wouldn't be able to do if he defects to LIV Golf.

He said:

“Why am I still on the PGA Tour is because it suits me best to be on the PGA Tour. It’s as simple as that, really. There’s one thing I think I haven’t grasped is giving up my entire professional life of trying to achieve these things here and just leaving it behind. I’m obviously not ready to do that."

He added:

"The one thing that is happening is my time is running out. It seems I’m the oldest bloke on the field almost every week these days. While I’m playing good, I’ve got to take advantage.”

It is pertinent to note that Scott's comments came at a time when media reports named him among prospective LIV Golf defectors. He was put alongside Patrick Cantalay, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsyumana, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler.

