“He just had it in the head so much better than everyone” - Adam Scott on Tiger Woods’ mind games on the course

Golf is a physical game but it is also an analytical one. The best players have mastered both aspects of the game. While many have lauded Tiger Woods for his talent, some are unaware that the golfer is a master of mind games.

Adam Scott opens up about Tiger Woods' mind games

Scott competed at the Presidents Cup last week. While he missed a number of his fellow players on the green, one player he certainly didn’t miss is Tiger Woods. Scott has played the latter multiple times and has a few stories to share. The Australian once opened up on his experience of playing against Woods and revealed that he was a pro at playing mind games.

Scott was speaking on the Subpar Podcast with co-hosts Drew Stoltz and Colt Knost, the Australian golfer was replying to a question on the 15-time major champion when he revealed why it was tough to play against Woods.

He explained why Woods was better than everyone else on the course and the psychological warfare he’d use to win the game. Speaking about Tiger Woods’ mind games, Scott said:

“Physically, he just did everything better than everyone. He drove it better than anyone, irons, chipped, putted, clutch, it was everything better than everyone. And that’s why he was dominating. He just had it in the head so much better than everyone and then he got to the point where he would just play mind games on the course and in majors.”

Scott continued:

“He would pull way too much club on a par-3 and let you see it as it was playing out. He’d make kind of a full swing with a 7 and flight it in there nicely and let you see it was a 7, and you were tossing out whether it was an 8 or a 9. And you were like, ‘Well, it’s definitely an 8 if he hit 7,’ and then you go ahead and hit an 8 and airmail the green. This was kind of standard stuff when he was just messing with guys so much.”

The Australian went on to claim that he would have more success by paying less attention to Woods. He stated that the ace golfer was mentally strong and as a result, tough to beat. He added:

“It got to the point where I started having some success playing with Tiger by not watching him play. That was the best way to go. I literally turned my back and didn’t watch him make a move or hit a shot or feel like I could get sucked into the drama that was playing with Tiger Woods because there was so much going on.”

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time a golfer has lauded Tiger Woods for his mind games. Ace golfer Phil Mickelson once revealed that he was in awe of Woods' ‘smack talk’ skills.

