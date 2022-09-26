“That’s why these guys are the best” – Davis Love III about the US team at the Presidents Cup press conference

The United States team led by Davis Love III-led side won the 2022 Presidents Cup. The side clinched victory on Sunday by downing the International team 17.5-12.5. The win at Quail Hollow Golf Club extended the Americans’ Presidents Cup win tally to 12-1-1.

The US side has looked comfortable to win since day 1. Despite a fight from the International side led by Trevor Immelman on Sunday, the US team emerged victorious with a five-point lead. Having taken the coveted trophy at the end of the four-day action, US team captain Love seemed happy with his side.

Davis Love III lauds the US side after Presidents Cup win

The US team’s win was a true team effort. Having taken a lead of 8-2 by the end of day 2, the team didn’t let it slip. Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, and Tony Finau all got points in the first three singles on Sunday.

This was followed by Xander Schauffele's 1-up victory over Canadian Corey Conners, which secured another valuable point for the US.

The Americans’ five-point victory at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte became their second-largest points tally in the 30-point event. It's safe to say that this made captain Davis Love III happy.

Having taken over from ace golfer Tiger Woods as captain, Love made sure he brought the best out of the squad. He was all praise for the champion side.

Davis Love III didn’t hold back from expressing his happiness at the post-Cup press conference.

Speaking with a wide smile on his face, Love said that the US side was ’committed to being champions'. Replying to a query about the team’s "identity", the American captain said that they were "unbelievably confident".

Speaking about his side at the post-Cup press conference at Quail Hollow Club, Davis Love III said:

“They’re unbelievably prepared and unbelievably confident… The commitment to, ‘Hey, I got to putt in the dark. I have to get back to see my trainer. I've got to get into the gym. I have to be here three hours before to get ready'... It's serious business, you know. That's why these guys are the best players in the world."

The US captain, who won in his hometown of Charlotte, went on to laud the players for the work they put in. He went on to state that the players were the “best in the world” because they put in the work.

He said:

“Three of us just came from a Champions Tour event and we’re just hanging out in the hotel lobby… these guys are in the gym and doing therapy and all kinds of stuff. Tony (Finau) had more bottles of stuff, you know supplements and making milkshakes."

He continued:

"I mean its incredible what they go through to be the best in the world and I think that’s really their identity. They’re the best athletes in golf. There’s a reason why they can be hit incredible shots and play incredible day after day.”

Apart from Davis Love III, International side captain Trevor Immelman was also positive about his team’s performance despite their loss. He too lauded his team in the post-Cup presser.

The South African golfer defended his side against the criticism they faced following their loss. Immelman revealed that he was proud of his side’s fight back on Sunday, and added that he was "sick" of the criticism his players were facing.

