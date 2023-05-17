“I feel like a different player” - Tony Finau exudes confidence in his game ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA Championship is here and Tony Finau is ready for it. The 33-year-old golfer, who made his first appearance in the PGA Championship during his PGA Tour rookie season in 2015, is confident in taking on the competition this weekend.

Finau will be teeing up on Thursday along with some of the best golfers in the world. However, the player is not intimidated by the competition. Opening up on the progression of his game, the American stated that he “feels like a different player and ‘more so than he’s ever been.’ It is pertinent to note that the golfer arrived at Oak Hill on the back of a T-10 finish in the Wells Fargo Championship. The golfer had some moments at the event, which seems to have helped him for the coming weekend.

Speaking ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, Tony Finau said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“It was cool just to get a taste of it. At that time I think I knew that someday I could win a major championship. It didn’t happen that week and hasn’t happened since, but it definitely gave me a fun taste of what major championship golf was like and that my game is fit for major championships.”

Finau, who is eyeing his first major title at the PGA of America’s premier event, exuded confidence in his current form. He said:

“I feel like a different player, more so than I’ve ever been. More confident in my game and my abilities than I’ve ever been and just who I am as a person and as a player. I think those things will serve me well as I continue down my path in my career.”

Furthermore, Finau went on to explain why his current game was a perfect fit for the Donald Ross-designed course at Oak Hill.

Tony Finau opens up on the PGA Championship course at Oak Hill

Not only is he in good form, but Finau's game is a perfect fit for the demanding Donald Ross test that is Oak Hill. The PGA Tour star said that the players must be hitting far at the particular course and it was important to hit enough fairways.

Speaking about the PGA Championship course, Finau added:

“You’ve got to hit it far and you’ve got to hit it straight. This golf course is going to start from the tee box. If you’re not hitting enough fairways, you’re not going to be able to play this place very good.”

Finau further noted that the pressure of major doesn’t get to him. He stated that the event wasn’t much different from regular PGA Tour outings, despite him being on a quest for his maiden major win. The golfer said that he wouldn’t be changing his approach for the event and the “recipe” remains the same.

Poll : 0 votes