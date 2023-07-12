“I felt like I was playing well enough to win” – When a heartbroken Tiger Woods reacted to missing the cut at The Open Championship 2015

Tiger Woods reflected on his disappointing performance at The Open Championship 2015, expressing his belief that he had the potential to secure victory. The renowned golfer's words came after missing the cut at the prestigious tournament held at the historic Old Course at St. Andrews.

Let's delve into the moments following his early exit and explore Woods' reaction to the heartbreak he experienced.

In a post-round interview, Woods expressed his confidence, saying,

"I felt like I was playing well enough to win this event. My shots were under control, and my game was in a good place."

His statement captured his unwavering belief in his abilities despite the disappointing outcome.

Tiger Woods' missed cut at The Open Championship 2015 was part of a broader struggle he faced throughout the 2015 season. While he showed glimpses of his former self with a tie for 17th place at the Masters earlier in the year, he grappled with inconsistency and doubts about his ability to compete at the highest level.

Public and expert reactions to Tiger Woods

Following Woods' early exit, various individuals within the golfing world shared their perspectives on his performance. Some experts acknowledged the significance of his struggles becoming a recurring theme, while others questioned whether he could ever reclaim his previous greatness. The disappointment at St. Andrews underscored the challenges Woods faced in his quest to recapture past glory.

In addition to Tiger Woods' reflection on his performance, observers, including Nick Camino of WTAM 1100 in Cleveland, noted the impact of his body language, which conveyed the physical and mental challenges he encountered. Woods' demeanor on the course reflected the weight of his struggles and the difficulties he faced in bouncing back from mistakes.

Looking ahead, the disappointment at The Open Championship raised concerns about Woods' prospects in upcoming tournaments. Particularly with the next major event being the PGA Championship, held at Whistling Straits, doubts emerged regarding Woods' ability to contend. His previous performances at the championship venue did not inspire confidence among fans and pundits. The mounting skepticism cast a shadow over his once-storied career.

