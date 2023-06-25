“I am having fun playing golf this week" - Justin Thomas talks about his extraordinary mental turnaround at the Travelers Championship 2023

Justin Thomas, one of the top golfers in the world, expressed his newfound love for the sport following a spectacular mental turnaround at the Travelers Championship in 2023. Thomas talked about his recent troubles and his renewed sense of fun on the golf field after a stellar showing during the third round.

Justin Thomas shot his lowest round of the season on Saturday, an incredible 8-under 62, and moved up the leaderboard an astounding 26 spaces. This improvement in performance followed a string of unfavorable outcomes, including missed cuts at prestigious competitions like the Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open.

"Yeah, I feel great. I am having fun playing golf this week, which is something I have not been able to say for a long time," Thomas expressed his optimistic outlook in an interview with CBS Sports' Amanda Renner.

This statement demonstrates a significant transformation in Thomas' mental approach and a revitalized enthusiasm for the game.

Justin Thomas acknowledged the ups and downs of golf as he reflected on the difficulties he'd faced in recent weeks. Despite a decline in performance, he maintained confidence in his abilities.

"I legitimately was playing the best golf I have played in years in the 5-to-6 days leading into the [U.S.] Open," he explained.

Thomas understood that golf could be both pleasurable and challenging, but he was determined to focus on the former.

The golfing superstar attributed his improved attitude to a weekend away from the game. This break permitted him to regain his mental strength and self-assurance.

"I think the weekend away from golf was potentially the best thing for me."

Thomas, anticipating the final round, acknowledged that he would need another outstanding performance to contend for the title. Aware of the importance of a low score due to the course's soft conditions, he stated:

"I am going to need something stupid low again [Sunday], but I am just happy to be in this position."

Justin Thomas intended to approach the final day with a positive attitude, concentrating on playing his best golf and looking forward to the upcoming challenge.

Justin Thomas demonstrated his outstanding abilities in the Travelers Championship 2023, finishing with an impressive score of -14. Thomas started his round on the back nine, where he shot a superb 4-under 31. He continued his strong performance on the front nine, hitting four more birdies to finish with a 62.

Justin Thomas is tied for seventh place with Scottie Scheffler, Alex Smalley, Brian Harman, and Min Woo Lee. Thomas demonstrated his ability to handle the difficult course and compete at the best level with a total of 196 strokes. His achievement in the Travelers Championship showcases his talent and tenacity as one of the world's best golfers.

