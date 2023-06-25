Travelers Championship 2023 Sunday round 4 tee times explored

The Travelers Championship 2023 is almost about to end. American golfer Keegan Bradley leads the table, eyeing his sixth PGA Tour victory. He is followed by Chez Reavie who is just one shot behind.

Bradley and Reavie have long leads from number third Patrick Cantlay, and others in the points table. Denny McCarthy, who led the table until round two, slipped to the tied fourth spot after carding a third round of 70.

The final round of Travelers Championship 2023 will be played on Sunday at the TPC River Highlands. The first to tee in round 4 will be the bottom-ranked Ryan Blaum at 8:10 am (ET).

Travelers Championship 2023 Sunday tee times

The first and second on the leaderboard, Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie, are paired together and will tee at 1:55 pm. Another notable pair is Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler, who are third and fourth on the leaderboard, respectively. The duo will tee up at 1:45 pm.

The 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark is paired with Shane Lowry, and they will start their fourth round at 10:55 am. The runner-up of the same competition, Rory McIlroy starts at 12:40 pm and is paired with Hideki Matsuyama.

Complete tee times for Round 4 of the Travelers Championship 2023

1st tee

8:10 am - Ryan Blaum

8:15 am - Cameron Young, Andrew Landry

8:25 am - Russell Knox, Davis Riley

8:35 am - Cam Davis, Brett Stegmaier

8:45 am - Justin Suh, Andrew Svoboda

8:55 am - Harry Hall, Webb Simpson

9:05 am - Tom Kim, Harris English

9:20 am - Zecheng Dou, David Lipsky

9:30 am - Kelly Kraft, Sepp Straka

9:40 am - Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin

9:50 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway

10:00 am - Luke List, Kevin Yu

10:10 am - Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

10:20 am - Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger

10:35 am - Chad Ramey, Eric Cole

10:45 am - Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

10:55 am - Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark

11:05 am - Kyle Reifers, Gary Woodland

11:15 am - Nick Hardy, Chesson Hadley

11:25 am - Aaron Rai, Emiliano Grillo

11:35 am - Jason Day, Ryan Palmer

11:50 am - Austin Eckroat, Tony Finau

12:00 pm - Carson Young, Doug Ghim

12:10 pm - Callum Tarren, Greyson Sigg

12:20 pm -Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im

12:30 pm - Zac Blair, Michael Kim

12:40 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Rory Mcllroy

12:50 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Lucas Herbert

1:05 pm - Min Woo Lee, Corey Conners

1:15 pm - Alex Smalley, Brian Harman

1:25 pm - Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

1:35 pm - Adam Scott, Denny McCarthy

1:45 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler

1:55 pm - Keegan Bradley, Chez Reavie

Fans can see the Television broadcast of the Travelers Championship 2023 on Golf Channel and CBS, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (ET). They can also live stream the event on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

