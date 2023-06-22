Keegan Bradley career earnings, salary, and more explored

The American golfer Keegan Bradley has earned more than 36.7 million dollars during his golf career. Based on this amount, Bradley has received an average salary of 2.4 million per year during his 15 years as a professional.

Keegan Bradley began his professional career in 2008 and the following year he joined the Korn Ferry Tour. Between 2009 and 2010, he played 30 events on that circuit, with total earnings of more than $273,000.

On the Korn Ferry Tour, Keegan Bradley had no wins, but finished runner-up in one tournament, in the top 5 in four others, and in the top 25 in two more. He made the cut in 20 of the 30 tournaments at that level in which he participated.

His best result, in terms of earnings, was the T2 obtained in the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung. There he received more than 86,000 dollars.

In 2011 he began playing at the PGA Tour, where he has obtained the vast majority of his earnings. In this circuit, he has obtained five victories, has finished runner-up nine times, in the top 10 in another 19 tournaments, and in the top 25 in 21 more. He has made the cut in 246 of the 324 events in which he has participated.

His highest-earning results on the PGA Tour have been the 2022 ZOZO Championship (first, 1.98 million), the 2018 BMW Championship (first, 1.62 million), the 2011 PGA Championship (first, 1.44 million), the 2011 World Golf Championship (first, 1.4 million) and the 2011 Byron Nelson (first, 1.17 million).

Other interesting results for Keegan Bradley, from an earnings standpoint, have been the 2023 Farmer Insurance Open (runner up, 948,000, The Players Championship in 2022 (fifth, 820,000), the 2017 CIMB Classic (runner up, 756,000), the 2021 Valspar Championship (runner up, 752,000), and the 2013 Byron Nelson (runner up, 723,000).

Keegan Bradley in 2023 and more

The most lucrative season so far for Keegan Bradley has been the current 2022-23, even though it is not over. So far, Bradley has added 4.9 million to his net worth (not counting the Travelers Championship, which is currently being played).

In terms of earnings per season, the 37-year-old has had only two seasons (out of 15 as a professional) in which his earnings have been under $1 million.

His best seasons, besides the current one, have been 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017-18, and 2021-22 (all exceeding $3 million).

In 2022-23, he has missed the cut in only four of the 17 tournaments he has played. Of the 13 times he has managed to complete tournaments, he has finished in the Top 25 in seven.

This has resulted in him having had 10 tournaments with earnings above $100,000 and seven below that figure (including the four in which he did not cash at all because he was cut).

