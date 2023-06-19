Who is Wyndham Clark’s mother? All you need to know about the US Open 2023 winner’s parents

Wyndham Clark paid tribute to his mother Lise Clark after winning the 123rd US Open that took place at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18. Clark's mother introduced him to golf when he was young and was his biggest support. However, she died when Clark was in college.

Clark's mother, Lise Gabrielle Dominique Thevenet Clark, was a prominent marketing executive at Mary Kay. In April 1989, she married Robert Randall Clark in Los Angeles, California. She was into modeling and won Miss New Mexico in 1981.

Six months after the birth of her third child, Brendan Clark, in 1997, Lise was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent chemotherapy over the years, but in 2012, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Wyndham Clark's mother died on August 2, 2013, at the age of 55 when he was 19 years old.

Clark's father, Randall, had a brief professional tennis career. He is a real estate agent that assisted Wyndham in improving his golf game at a young age.

Speaking about his father, Wyndham Clark said at the US Open:

"My mom first took me to play golf, but my dad was the one who really got me into golf. He picked it up just a few years prior to me starting at the age of 3. Every time I’d go golf at a young age was with my dad. He instilled in me hard work and discipline and I feel like I get a lot of my fieriness from him. My dad is a big reason why I’m out here. Hopefully, (Sunday) can be a great Father’s Day for him."

"Play for something bigger than yourself" - Wyndham Clark's mother's advice for the golfer

During the 2023 US Open, Wyndham Clark spoke about his mother and said that she always advised him to play big.

"Play for something bigger than yourself. You have a platform to either witness or help or be a role model for so many people," Clark said.

He continued by saying that he missed his mother and hoped she could be there with him. The 29-year-old golfer went on to say:

“I was walking down yesterday and was just smiling as I was playing well, and I go, ‘Man, I wish you could be here, Mom,’ because it’s a dream come true to be doing this at the highest level in front of friends and family that are out here.”

"I wish she could be here, but I know she’s proud of me, and she’s made a huge impact on my life – I am who I am today because of her. She was kind of my rock and my always-there supporter. So when things were tough or when things were going great, she was always there to keep me grounded and either bring me up or keep the high going. I’m getting a little choked up. She’s everything, and I miss her, and everything I do out here is a lot for her", he added.

