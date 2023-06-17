“Play big”: 2 words from Wyndham Clark’s mother that inspire him every time he steps onto the golf course

Wyndham Clark always makes sure to follow the two-word rule - 'Play big' - in every competition. The American golfer surges into the top 10 after the second round at the 2023 US Open, which is taking place at the Los Angeles Country Club this week.

Clark secured second place after playing a blistering round on Friday, June 16. Playing a stroke behind the leader, Rickie Fowler, who made history after firing the tournament's lowest score on Thursday, Clark is in contention to win the first major of his career.

The 29-year-old golfer learned golf from his mother, Lise Clark, who died of breast cancer in 2013. After shooting 67 in the second round at the major, Clark spoke about his late mother in a conversation with reporters. He said:

"When she was sick and I was in college, she told me, 'Hey, play big.'"

Wyndham Clark lost his mother when he was learning the trade at Oklahoma State University. The loss left the teenager in intense pain, and he even considered quitting golf.

Clark turned pro in 2017 and won one professional event in his career, claiming the Wells Fargo Championship earlier in May. He beat Xander Schauffele by four strokes to take home a check of $3.6 million.

The Denver-born golfer again made the headlines because of his incredible performance at the 2023 US Open, playing two rounds of 64 and 67.

"She was always there to comfort me" - Wyndham Clark opened up about his struggle after his mother's death

Wyndham Clark's mom Lise got him in golf. She was the biggest supporter of the budding golfer.

Speaking about his mother in an interview after winning the first PGA Tour event of his career last month, Clark said:

“She was not a golfer, so outside of after getting me into golf, she didn’t do much as far as golf [is concerned]. She was always my, kind of my rock in my life. Even in junior golf, there’s times when you’re so mad and you feel like you should have done better or you’re embarrassed with how you played, or other sports. She was always there to comfort me.”

He was out of form, struggling to win events. However, time is the biggest healer. The golfer who once thought about quitting the sport now believes he can compete with the best players in the world.

The dominating four-stroke victory over Schauffele in North Carolina comes as a confidence booster for Clark.

The good form continues at the 2023 US Open. Wyndham Clark played the first round of 64 and sank four birdies and a bogey in the second round to wrap up with a score of 67.

“That’s a major championship golf course, and it demands a lot of the same things this does and a US Open would demand, which is all parts of your game being on. For me, winning any tournament was big, and then that one in particular felt like a major. I just feel like I can compete with the best players in the world and I think of myself as one of them," said Clark on Friday.

Clark will start the third round of the US Open alongside Rickie Fowler at 6:40 pm ET on Saturday, June 17.

