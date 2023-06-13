US Open 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio and more

The 2023 US Open will be held at the Los Angeles Country Club from June 15 to June 18. Torment players including the OWGR's top three, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy will compete in the event.

The tournament returns to Los Angeles after 75 years and will be staged at the LACC for the first time.

The 2023 US Open will be aired on Golf Channel and CBS, with live streaming available at Peacock, US Open.Com, NBC Sports App, USGA App, and US Open app. Radio listeners can hear live commentary of all four rounds on SiriusXM.

Meanwhile, SkySports will broadcast live coverage of the US Open 2023 in the United Kingdom.

Here are the complete TV Schedule of the major event:

Thursday, June 15: Round 1

9:40 a.m -1 p.m, Peacock (streaming)

1-8 p.m, USA Network (streaming on Peacock Premium)

8-11 p.m, NBC (streaming on Peacock)

Friday, June 16: Round 2

9:40 a.m-1 p.m, Peacock (streaming)

1-8 p.m, USA Network (streaming on Peacock Premium)

8-11 p.m, NBC (streaming on Peacock)

Saturday, June 17: Round 3

1-11 p.m, NBC (streaming on Peacock)

Sunday, June 18: Round 4

12 noon - 1 p.m, Peacock (streaming)

1-11 p.m, NBC (streaming on Peacock)

How to stream US Open 2023?

To watch the fascinating performances of world-class golfers at the 2023 US Open, one must have access to NBC channels, which offer both cable and streaming choices. There are numerous streaming choices for golf enthusiasts to enjoy the main event from all across the United States.

Here are the popular ways to stream the US Open 2023:

USOpen.com

Description: It provides the streaming of limited and specific holes.

Cost: Free

Peacock Premium

Description: NBC's Peacock premium subscription provides you with the option to watch the US Open at an affordable rate.

Cost: $4.99 per month

USA Network

Description: USA Network is also owned by NBC which will provide the live streaming of the US Open.

Cost: NA

Sling TV

Description: Orange and Blue plan is required to watch US Open if you are a Sling TV user. However, the options are available in limited cities.

Cost: $40 per month

Hulu+Live TV

Description: It's an upgraded version of Hulu TV that will provide live coverage of the US Open.

Cost: $69.99 per month

YouTube TV

Description: YouTube is pretty expensive if you only want to watch the US Open. However, they provide a 14 days free trial.

Cost: $72.99

Fubo TV

Description: Fubo TV is entirely focused on the live streaming of sports tournaments. It offers a seven-day free trial.

Cost: $74.99 per month

2023 US Open: Round 1 tee times

Here are the 2023 US Open Round 1 tee times:

Tee 1

9:45 a.m. Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

9:56 a.m. Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan

10:07 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

10:18 a.m. Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

10:29 a.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 a.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:51 a.m. Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

11:02 a.m. Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

11:13 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:24 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

11:35 a.m. Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

11:46 a.m. Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul

11:57 a.m. Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

3:15 p.m. Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

3:26 p.m. Simon Forsstrom, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan

3:37 p.m. Eric Cole, Thirston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

3:48 p.m. Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

3:59 p.m. Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

4:10 p.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

4:21 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

4:32 p.m. Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Bennett

4:43 p.m. Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

4:54 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

5:05 p.m. Sebastian Munoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

5:16 p.m. Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips

5:27 p.m. Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons, J.J. Grey

Tee 10

Time (ET) Group of players

9:45 a.m. Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

9:56 a.m. Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding

10:07 a.m. Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert

10:18 a.m. Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

10:29 a.m. Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent

10:40 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

10:51 a.m. Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

11:02 a.m. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:13 a.m. Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

11:24 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

11:35 a.m. Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen

11:46 a.m. David Horsey, Brendan Valdez, Paul Barjon

11:57 a.m. Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat

3:15 p.m. Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

3:26 p.m. Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

3:37 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque

3:48 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

3:59 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

4:10 p.m. Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

4:21 p.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

4:32 p.m. Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

4:43 p.m. Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

4:54 p.m. Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

5:05 p.m. Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr

5:16 p.m. Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall, Frankie Capan III

5:27 p.m. Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake

