Watch: Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler embrace each other after opening the record 62 club in US Open history

Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler created a flurry of enthusiasm as they greeted each other following their incredible feat of opening the US Open's record 62 club. The golfers' outstanding performances not only attracted viewers, but also engraved their names in the annals of golfing excellence.

After their incredible round, Schauffele and Fowler gathered at the clubhouse, where they celebrated their feat. The pair embraced each other with real excitement and shared a pleasant conversation that demonstrated their mutual regard and friendship.

Their moment of togetherness resonated with fans and reminded everyone of the true spirit of sportsmanship in the world of golf.

What happened when Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler met?

When the two outstanding golfers met on the course, they exchanged greetings and had a chat, demonstrating their mutual admiration and respect for each other's abilities.

"We were just saying, your scorecard is a little bit more colorful than mine," Schauffele said. "I gotta go peek at it later."

Fowler responded with a smile, "I made more birdies."

"How many more?" Schauffele asked.

"I made 10," Fowler said. "I didn't see anything. I was just going. Then on 9 green, for the last hole, I look over and I saw you're 7 under. I was like, oh, let's go."

Fowler emphasized that his concentration was so strong during the game that he didn't even recognise the remarkable number of birdies he had made. When he realised he had already made nine birdies, he decided to go for one more, adding to his already record-breaking performance.

Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler score

Rickie Fowler, a seasoned golfer from Murrieta, California, demonstrated his abilities by making 10 birdies and only two bogeys. His round of 62 cemented his place in US Open history and showcased his ability to rise to the occasion in high-stakes situations.

Xander Schauffele, a golfer from San Diego, matched Fowler's 62 with a bogey-free display of precision and consistency. Their rounds of greatness together served as a monument to their outstanding ability, leaving the golfing community in amazement.

Rickie-Xander standing in the 2023 US Open

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, both from southern California, set a new standard for golfing prowess in the 123rd US Open with spectacular scores. The tournament was hosted at the famous Los Angeles Country Club and the two golfers shared the first-round lead after shooting 8-under 62.

Their outstanding achievements have captured the attention of spectators and fellow competitors alike, raising the level of excitement surrounding the competition to new heights.

