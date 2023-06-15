Watch: US Open debutant Michael Brennan reveals he dressed up as Rickie Fowler for Halloween

Michael Brennan, making his US Open debut, recently recalled a precious childhood memory. He admitted to dressing up as professional golfer Rickie Fowler for Halloween.

Brennan couldn't pinpoint the precise year but thought he was around nine or 10 years old at the time. He praised Fowler's distinct style, particularly his brilliant orange outfit, Puma gear, and youthful demeanor, which fascinated him as a young fan.

Ahead of the US Open, Brennan went on to discuss the effort he put into his Halloween transformation, sporting an infectious smile. In a video shared on Twitter by the PGA Tour, Brennan described it in details.

"I had a wig for the long, flowy hair that he had going," he admitted, indicating his effort to recreate Fowler's appearance.

The disclosure sparked tremendous interest, highlighting the lighter side of the highly anticipated US Open tournament. Fans and other golfers have taken to social media to express their delight at Brennan's lighthearted tribute to one of the game's most recognizable figures.

US Open debutant Michael Brennan plays with idol Rickie Fowler

During a practise round at the US Open, Brennan, who was there for the first time, got to play with Rickie Fowler, who was his childhood hero. Michael Brennan dressed up as Fowler for Halloween 11 years before the memorable meeting. It was a full circle moment for the ambitious golfer.

Brennan further said in the video referring to his childhood:

"I looked up to Rickie as a kid and wanted to get out here and play with him. And he was able to make that happen and set up a great match for us. But super grateful and pretty cool."

Michael Brennan is sure to remember this big start for a long time to come. Not only did he get to play with his idol, but he also beat top-ranked golfers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the practice round, which was a fantastic feat.

In the same video, Rickie Fowler went on to say:

"It was cool to not only bring him to get to play with me but to go full circle from taking a picture and reminiscing about it back in the day to actually playing together. He birdied the ninth to win our match against Jordan Spieth and JT 1-up, so it was an incredible moment.

"It's pretty cool to see someone who used to look up to me now be better than me and play in the US Open."

Fowler talked about how important it is to be able to make a difference to other people's lives. He also said that Michael Brennan, who is now taller than him, has done more than he has by playing in the prestigious US Open.

