How much did Wyndham Clark win today? US Open 2023 earnings explored

Wyndham Clark won the US Open 2023. The 29-year-old golfer clinched his maiden major championship title and his second-ever win on the PGA Tour by beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler on Sunday. With the win, the golfer bagged a whopping $3,600,000 prize money.
Clark won the 123rd edition of the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC)’s North Course and bagged the winner’s paycheck. It is pertinent to note that the event had a $20,000,000 prize purse, the most money paid out in major championship history. The PGA Tour player clinched the standard 18 per cent payout of the total prize. It is also noteworthy that the winner’s paycheck this year is significantly more compared to the $3,150,000 won by Matt Fitzpatrick last year.
Apart from the big paycheck and the US Open trophy, Clark also earned several benefits including a 10-year exemption for the major. The golfer landed invitations to the next five Masters Tournaments, Open Championships, PGA Championships and Players Championships with the win on Sunday.
US Open 2023 prize money payouts
While Wyndham Clark bagged the major share of the US Open's $20 million prize purse, runner-up Rory McIlroy settled for $2,160,000. The Northern Irishman looked in pole position to win the major on Sunday. However, he fell short and Clark took the big win with a one-stroke lead.
Scottie Scheffler finished third on the final leaderboard and bagged $1,413,430 for his efforts, while Cameron Smith took home a paycheck of $990,867 for finishing fourth. Rickie Fowler, who came into Sunday’s final round as the favorite finished T5 alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Min Woo Lee. He returned home with $738,934.
Masters champion Jon Rahm finished T10 alongside Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson. The trio won $435,018 each for their efforts.
Here are the prize money payouts for each player at the US Open 2023:
- WIN: Wyndham Clark - $3,600,000
- 2: Rory McIlroy - $2,160,000
- 3: Scottie Scheffler - $1,413,430
- 4: Cameron Smith - $990,867
- T5: Rickie Fowler - $738,934
- T5: Tommy Fleetwood - $738,934
- T5: Min Woo Lee - $738,934
- T8: Tom Kim - $562,808
- T8: Harris English - $562,808
- T10: Austin Eckroat - $435,018
- T10: Jon Rahm - $435,018
- T10: Xander Schauffele - $435,018
- T10: Dustin Johnson - $435,018
- T14: Russell Henley - $332,343
- T14: Collin Morikawa - $332,343
- T14: Patrick Cantlay - $332,343
- T17: Brooks Koepka - $284,167
- T17: Matt Fitzpatrick - $284,167
- 19: Viktor Hovland - $258,662
- T20: Jordan Smith - $200,152
- T20: Nick Hardy - $200,152
- T20: Denny McCarthy - $200,152
- T20: Keith Mitchell - $200,152
- T20: Shane Lowry - $200,152
- T20: Bryson DeChambeau - $200,152
- T20: Ryutaro Nagano - $200,152
- T27: Sahith Theegala - $143,295
- T27: Sergio Garcia - $143,295
- T27: Justin Suh - $143,295
- T27: Tyrrell Hatton - $143,295
- T27: Padraig Harrington - $143,295
- T32: Dylan Wu - $108,001
- T32: Patrick Rodgers - $108,001
- T32: Sam Burns - $108,001
- T32: Joaquin Niemann - $108,001
- T32: Cameron Young - $108,001
- T32: Tony Finau - $108,001
- T32: Hideki Matsuyama - $108,001
- T39: David Puig - $85,441
- T39: Gordon Sargent (a) - $0
- T39: Eric Cole - $85,441
- T39: Si Woo Kim - $85,441
- T43: Sam Bennett - $64,582
- T43: Sebastián Muñoz - $64,582
- T43: Andrew Putnam - $64,582
- T43: Sam Stevens - $64,582
- T43: Billy Horschel - $64,582
- T43: Brian Harman - $64,582
- T43: Ryan Fox - $64,582
- T50: Mackenzie Hughes - $48,299
- T50: Charley Hoffman - $48,299
- T50: Kevin Streelman - $48,299
- T50: Gary Woodland - $48,299
- T54: Romain Langasque - $45,270
- T54: Abraham Ancer - $45,270
- T56: Patrick Reed - $44,420
- T56: Ryan Gerard - $44,420
- 58: Yuto Katsuragawa - $43,783
- 59: Adam Hadwin - $43,358
- T60: Jacob Solomon - $42,720
- T60: Adam Svensson - $42,720
- 62: Ben Carr (a) - $0
- 63: Ryo Ishikawa - $42,083
- 64: Aldrich Potgieter (a) - $0
- 65: Maxwell Moldovan (a) - $0
It is pertinent to note that each player who missed the US Open cut gets $10,000.