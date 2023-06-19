How much did Wyndham Clark win today? US Open 2023 earnings explored

Wyndham Clark won the US Open 2023. The 29-year-old golfer clinched his maiden major championship title and his second-ever win on the PGA Tour by beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler on Sunday. With the win, the golfer bagged a whopping $3,600,000 prize money.

Clark won the 123rd edition of the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC)’s North Course and bagged the winner’s paycheck. It is pertinent to note that the event had a $20,000,000 prize purse, the most money paid out in major championship history. The PGA Tour player clinched the standard 18 per cent payout of the total prize. It is also noteworthy that the winner’s paycheck this year is significantly more compared to the $3,150,000 won by Matt Fitzpatrick last year.

Apart from the big paycheck and the US Open trophy, Clark also earned several benefits including a 10-year exemption for the major. The golfer landed invitations to the next five Masters Tournaments, Open Championships, PGA Championships and Players Championships with the win on Sunday.

US Open 2023 prize money payouts

While Wyndham Clark bagged the major share of the US Open's $20 million prize purse, runner-up Rory McIlroy settled for $2,160,000. The Northern Irishman looked in pole position to win the major on Sunday. However, he fell short and Clark took the big win with a one-stroke lead.

Scottie Scheffler finished third on the final leaderboard and bagged $1,413,430 for his efforts, while Cameron Smith took home a paycheck of $990,867 for finishing fourth. Rickie Fowler, who came into Sunday’s final round as the favorite finished T5 alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Min Woo Lee. He returned home with $738,934.

Masters champion Jon Rahm finished T10 alongside Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson. The trio won $435,018 each for their efforts.

Here are the prize money payouts for each player at the US Open 2023:

WIN: Wyndham Clark - $3,600,000

2: Rory McIlroy - $2,160,000

3: Scottie Scheffler - $1,413,430

4: Cameron Smith - $990,867

T5: Rickie Fowler - $738,934

T5: Tommy Fleetwood - $738,934

T5: Min Woo Lee - $738,934

T8: Tom Kim - $562,808

T8: Harris English - $562,808

T10: Austin Eckroat - $435,018

T10: Jon Rahm - $435,018

T10: Xander Schauffele - $435,018

T10: Dustin Johnson - $435,018

T14: Russell Henley - $332,343

T14: Collin Morikawa - $332,343

T14: Patrick Cantlay - $332,343

T17: Brooks Koepka - $284,167

T17: Matt Fitzpatrick - $284,167

19: Viktor Hovland - $258,662

T20: Jordan Smith - $200,152

T20: Nick Hardy - $200,152

T20: Denny McCarthy - $200,152

T20: Keith Mitchell - $200,152

T20: Shane Lowry - $200,152

T20: Bryson DeChambeau - $200,152

T20: Ryutaro Nagano - $200,152

T27: Sahith Theegala - $143,295

T27: Sergio Garcia - $143,295

T27: Justin Suh - $143,295

T27: Tyrrell Hatton - $143,295

T27: Padraig Harrington - $143,295

T32: Dylan Wu - $108,001

T32: Patrick Rodgers - $108,001

T32: Sam Burns - $108,001

T32: Joaquin Niemann - $108,001

T32: Cameron Young - $108,001

T32: Tony Finau - $108,001

T32: Hideki Matsuyama - $108,001

T39: David Puig - $85,441

T39: Gordon Sargent (a) - $0

T39: Eric Cole - $85,441

T39: Si Woo Kim - $85,441

T43: Sam Bennett - $64,582

T43: Sebastián Muñoz - $64,582

T43: Andrew Putnam - $64,582

T43: Sam Stevens - $64,582

T43: Billy Horschel - $64,582

T43: Brian Harman - $64,582

T43: Ryan Fox - $64,582

T50: Mackenzie Hughes - $48,299

T50: Charley Hoffman - $48,299

T50: Kevin Streelman - $48,299

T50: Gary Woodland - $48,299

T54: Romain Langasque - $45,270

T54: Abraham Ancer - $45,270

T56: Patrick Reed - $44,420

T56: Ryan Gerard - $44,420

58: Yuto Katsuragawa - $43,783

59: Adam Hadwin - $43,358

T60: Jacob Solomon - $42,720

T60: Adam Svensson - $42,720

62: Ben Carr (a) - $0

63: Ryo Ishikawa - $42,083

64: Aldrich Potgieter (a) - $0

65: Maxwell Moldovan (a) - $0

It is pertinent to note that each player who missed the US Open cut gets $10,000.

