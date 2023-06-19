"The winner no one expected" - Fans react to Wyndham Clark winning the US Open 2023

Wyndham Clark defied all odds to claim the US Open 2023, beating Rory McIlroy by a single-stroke margin.

Clark, who entered the final round with a joint 54-hole lead, shot 1-under 69 on Saturday to claim the biggest title of his career. He made four birdies and three bogeys on the final day to aggregate at 10-under after 72 holes.

McIlroy birdied the first hole but then went birdie-less for 17 holes, ending up as a runner-up at Lost Angeles Country Club. This was his fifth straight top-10 finish at the US Open and his best performance since winning the tournament in 2011.

With this win, Clark has jumped 19 spots to his career-best World No. 13 in the Original World Golf Rankings. He also bagged $3,600,000 for his first major championship victory.

While most fans on social media praised Clark's brilliant performance at LACC, several were quite critical of the golf course and hoped that the organizers would keep note of this in the future.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"The winner no one expected"

"So very ironic to watch a gentlemen who talks about championships, winning, fans…and walk by the next generation of golfers, the kids, hands out stretched to Rory…being ignored. You know who doesn’t do that? Phil. Bye Bye, Rory, go back to Europe."

Robert Frick @KELSINC @usopengolf @Wyndham_Clark So very ironic to watch a gentlemen who talks about championships, winning, fans…and walk by the next generation of golfers, the kids, hands out stretched to Rory…being ignored. You know who doesn't do that? Phil. Bye Bye, Rory, go back to Europe.

"Congrats to the @WellsFargoGolf champ, but let’s not do this again LACC"

"LACC goes down as Chambers Bay boring course. I don’t get it other than being secretive and exclusive Riviera much better course."

Jim Hague @JimHague9 @usopengolf @USGA @Wyndham_Clark LACC goes down as Chambers Bay boring course. I don't get it other than being secretive and exclusive Riviera much better course.

"What a special win for one of the good guys!!!! That was touching seeing Wyndham looking up at his Mom. Special stuff."

Rebel Country @Hutton1946 @usopengolf @Wyndham_Clark What a special win for one of the good guys!!!! That was touching seeing Wyndham looking up at his Mom. Special stuff.

"Congratulations to him. But just an awful, awful, awful set up."

"Congratulations to Wyndham for staying strong on the course all day"

"Worst course I've ever seen a US OPEN played at. Clark's last drive just made it so much worse. I wanted him to crush it up the middle because let's face it that drive any other year at a US OPEN would have cost him big time. Still really Impressive play by Clark."

Grumpy S.O.B. @MichiganFan74 @usopengolf @Wyndham_Clark Worst course I've ever seen a US OPEN played at. Clark's last drive just made it so much worse. I wanted him to crush it up the middle because let's face it that drive any other year at a US OPEN would have cost him big time. Still really Impressive play by Clark.

"I’m very happy for Wyndham Clark. He has it right now. I hope he keeps it rolling. A bit ballsy, but wily off the tee, and he’s very crafty & clean w his irons & putter. I think he’ll be back."

Mike Kouten 🇺🇸 @kouten_mike @usopengolf @Wyndham_Clark I'm very happy for Wyndham Clark. He has it right now. I hope he keeps it rolling. A bit ballsy, but wily off the tee, and he's very crafty & clean w his irons & putter. I think he'll be back.

"It hasn't quite hit me yet" - Wyndham Clark on winning the US Open 2023

Wyndham Clark was ranked 163 in the OWGR at the beginning of 2023 and had yet to claim a win on the PGA Tour. In the six months since then, he has now won the Wells Fargo Championship and the US Open 2023.

As per Wyndham Clark, the feeling of winning the US Open hadn't hit him yet. While speaking at the post-round interview, he said that the feeling was surreal.

He said:

"This is now my second win on the PGA Tour and first one was surreal and this one is surreal. It hasn't quite hit me yet. Walking up 18 was pretty emotional, and then finishing."

"It's been a whirlwind of the last five, six weeks. It's been -- just so blessed and humbled to be here."

The 29-year-old golfer has been in pretty good form of late. In his last nine starts on the PGA Tour, he has made four top-5 starts, including two wins.

