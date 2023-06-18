"I want a fist pump every time I make a putt and talk trash": Wyndham Clark shares what's hiding under his calm and composed demeanor

Wyndham Clark is having an incredible 2023. In May, he won the Wells Fargo Championship. Now he is tied at the top of the US Open 2023 leaderboard with Rickie Fowler.

After the end of the first three rounds, during a press conference, Clark spoke about being emotional on the golf course. He explained that emotions help him stay at the top of his game.

He also discussed how his calm and composed demeanor have helped him perform really well in the tournament. He said:

"If you think I'm flat lined out there, I'm not. I'm very emotional. I try to keep my emotions very level just because I think that's how I play my best.

"But yeah, I mean, deep down inside, I want a fist pump every time I make a putt, and talk trash and whatever. But I try to keep it as level as possible beacuse that's how I play my best," added Clark.

Wyndham Clark started his US Open campaign with an eagle into the first hole. He ended his day one with one eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys. On Friday, he managed to have carded four birdies and a bogey to add a par -3 to his scorecard. After day three, he managed to top the leaderboard with Rickie Fowler and has par -10 score.

"Man, I wish you could be here, Mom" - Wyndham Clark misses his mom after stellar performances at US Open

Wydham Clark has been phenomenal in the first three rounds of the US Open 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club. After the first three rounds, he is leading the table of the tournament and is a strong contender to win his first Major championship title.

After the first round, He spoke with the media and emphasized that all he wants to do is show people how he is and inspire them to be better than himself. He also shared his feelings about missing his mother. He said:

"I was walking down yesterday [Thursday] and was just smiling as I was playing well, and I go, ‘Man, I wish you could be here, Mom,’ because it’s a dream come true to be doing this at the highest level in front of friends and family that are out here."

Wyndham Clark later added that he wished his mother was there with him. He credited his mother for making him who he is today.

"I wish she could be here, but I know she’s proud of me, and she’s made a huge impact on my life – I am who I am today because of her. She was kind of my rock and my always-there supporter," Clark added.

Clark called his mother as a big support system. He shared how his mother used to cheer him up and lift him higher during his tough patches. He said:

"When things were tough or when things were going great, she was always there to keep me grounded and either bring me up or keep the high going. I’m getting a little choked up. She’s everything, and I miss her, and everything I do out here is a lot for her."

Wyndham Clark is scheduled to tee at 5:30 p.m. with co-leader Rickie Fowler for round four of the US Open 2023.

