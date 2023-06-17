“Everything I do out here is a lot for her”: Wyndham Clark gets emotional while thinking of his late mother who died due to cancer

Wyndham Clark's mother Lise helped him to get into golf, but before she could see him playing professionally, he lost her. She died of cancer in 2013 when Clark was studying at Oklahoma State University.

Wyndham Clark, who secured second place at the 2023 US Open, got emotional while talking about his mother on Friday, June 16. He said:

"I want to show everyone the person I am and how much joy I have out there playing and hope I can inspire people to want to be like me and be better than me. I was walking down yesterday [Thursday] and was just smiling as I was playing well, and I go, ‘Man, I wish you could be here, Mom,’ because it’s a dream come true to be doing this at the highest level in front of friends and family that are out here."

Clark's game plummeted after the death of his mother, and he considered leaving golf. He persisted on the golf course, though, and in May 2023, six years after going pro, he won his first PGA Tour title.

With his dominating performance at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, the 29-year-old beat Xander Schauffele by four strokes and continues to dazzle with blazing strokes at the US Open, which is currently underway at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark is enjoying the golden days of his budding career but is missing his mom. Speaking about the biggest support of his career, Clark said:

“I wish she could be here, but I know she’s proud of me, and she’s made a huge impact on my life – I am who I am today because of her. She was kind of my rock and my always-there supporter."

"So when things were tough or when things were going great, she was always there to keep me grounded and either bring me up or keep the high going. I’m getting a little choked up. She’s everything, and I miss her, and everything I do out here is a lot for her.”

Wyndham Clark turned pro in 2017 and won the first event of his career in 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Wyndham Clark's performance at the 2023 US Open

Wyndham Clark had not thought of a better start at the 2023 US Open than sinking an eagle on the first hole on Thursday, June 15. However, the happiness soon faded as the eagle was followed by a bogey on the second hole.

Fortunately, Clark bounced back with a birdie on the third hole and added two more on the front nine holes. He made seven birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle in the opening round of the major to wrap up with a 6-under par 64, two strokes behind the inaugural round leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, who scored the lowest of the tournament at 62.

The good form continues in the second round as he made four birdies in addition to a bogey, to add -3 to his score. Wyndham Clark had a solo second place following Day 2, while open-round leader Rickie Fowler extended his lead in the second round.

Interestingly, Fowler and Clark will start the third round together at 6:40 pm ET on Saturday, June 17.

