“I get the hype, but he just turned pro” – Fans divided as PGA Tour pro calls for Ludvig Aberg’s pick to the Ryder Cup team

Ludvig Aberg is having a staggering time playing on the DP World Tour of late. He is currently at the Crans-sur-Sierre competing in the Omega European Masters and stands on tied sixth rank after the end of the first round.

Recently, Byeong Hun An, a South Korean golfer on the PGA Tour, tweeted that Aberg should be in the European team for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

"Aberg for Ryder cup is a no brainer," he wrote.

Fans were quick to jump into the comment section of the tweet and reacted to the PGA pro's views of adding Ludvig Aberg to the European Ryder Cup team.

One of the fans wrote that they felt the hype surrounding the 23-year-old Swedish golfer and were sure that he would be a star in the next two years. However, the user added that Aberg needs to develop himself as a pro first.

Byeong Hun An replied to the aforementioned user's comment and wrote:

"I think he should get the last spot."

There was another fan who agreed with Byeong Hun An and questioned if Shane Lowry was in contention for a spot. They added that the Irishman hasn't performed well over the last few months and Aberg should be preferred.

A fan wrote that Ludvig Aberg had a world-class skillset as a driver. They felt that the Swede was undoubtedly a standout player above other golfers. They added that if the European team wanted a 'high floor' in the Ryder Cup, Aberg had that in him.

Another fan was confident of Aberg being destined for greatness and urged for his selection in his comment.

Another set of fans was not in favor of Byeong Hun An. They questioned Aberg's records, performance, and experience.

Here are some top comments not in favor of Ludvig Aberg:

Skipper Luke Donald will announce the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup on September 4. Only four players have qualified for the event, namely, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Viktor Hovland.

How has Ludvig Aberg performed since turning pro?

Back in June 2023, the 23-year-old Swedish decided to turn pro. He made his debut as a professional golfer at the RBC Canadian Open and finished T25 on the leaderboard.

Here is the leaderboard standings of Ludvig Aberg since turning pro:

RBC Canadian Open - T25

Travelers Championship - T24

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T40

John Deere Classic - T4

Genesis Scottish Open - Missed the Cut

3M Open - T64

Wyndham Championship - T14

D+D Real Czech Masters - T4

Ludvig Aberg has played eight tournaments as a pro on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. He just missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Aberg's best finishes came at the John Deere Classic and D+D Re4ach Czech Masters, where he finished tied for fourth on the leaderboard.