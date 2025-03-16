"I was like damn" – When Charlie Woods left dad Tiger Woods impressed with his drive

An old video of Tiger Woods chatting it up with Collin Morikawa has surfaced online. While practicing on the course, Morikawa asked Woods if he'd been beaten by his son, Charlie, yet. Woods recalled one such incident when he almost did.

Tiger Woods has dominated professional golf for over two decades, winning 15 Major championships. Although his injuries over the past few years have limited his appearances, his influence on the sport is unmatched.

After a severe car crash in 2021 and several surgeries, Woods is now recovering from a recent Achilles tendon repair. Meanwhile, during a casual conversation with fellow golfer Morikawa, Tiger Woods revealed whether Charlie had beaten him or not.

"Not yet. He outdrove me the other day, though," Woods said in the video from June 2023.

Surprised, Morikawa responded by pointing out that Charlie's drives carry about 260 yards, suggesting that shouldn't be enough to surpass Tiger's. But the 15-time Major champion explained what happened:

"I hit a spinner into the wind, and he hit just a tomahawk. He plays the blacks. I am like damn. It's coming," Woods added.

Additionally, Charlie Woods has been drawing attention with his performances at the PNC Championship alongside his father. The young golfer has already recorded a hole-in-one. He aced the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, hitting a 7-iron from 175 yards. Meanwhile, Charlie Woods is all set to compete alongside Kai Trump.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's children are playing at the same Golf Tournament

Two emerging talents are set to share the spotlight at the upcoming Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina. The stage is for the March 19-22 event. Charlie Woods, 16, and Kai Trump, 17, daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr., will compete in this tournament.

Charlie previously marked his name during his appearance alongside his father during the 2024 PNC Championship. The duo carded a 12-under 59 in the opening round. Following this, the father-son duo reached the top of the leaderboard, tied with teams Langer and Singh. Their round included 12 birdies without any bogeys.

Charlie Woods had earlier contributed to his high school's state title victory in 2023 and qualified for the 2024 U.S Junior. Apart from that, Kai Trump has distinguished herself in the junior golf arena. She has also committed to playing collegiate golf at the University of Miami.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has faced recent health challenges. On March 11, 2025, Woods announced that he had ruptured his left Achilles tendon while intensifying his training at home. He underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed by Dr. Charlton Stucken at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida.

