"One of our security guards carried me out": When Charlie Woods shared his first memory of Tiger Woods' win

Tiger Woods' son Charlie has been constantly playing alongside his father in the popular PNC Championship in the last few years. They have a strong partnership in the tournament and even came close to winning it twice but ended up in second place.

Ad

At the 2023 PNC Championship, Charlie Woods addressed the media with his father and recalled the time when he saw his father winning a tournament for the first time. The amateur golfer revealed that he once went to watch his father's match when security guards took him to the 18th hole to celebrate Tiger Woods' victory. However, Charlie couldn't recall the name of the tournament.

Speaking of the time when he first saw his father winning, Charlie said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"I remember I went out to a tournament -- I don't remember when this was or which tournament it was, but I remember one of our security guards carried me out to him on 18 after he won, and I think I went into the press room after but I don't really remember that much."

Ad

However, Tiger Woods was quick to name the tournament. He said:

"Bridgestone."

Tiger Woods at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational 2013 (Image Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after the birth of Charlie Woods in 2013. Jr. Woods was born in 2009, and prior to that, Tiger had clinched the trophy of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational seven times, and the eighth win came in 2013. Following that, Woods won the Tour Championship in 2018, the Masters in 2019, and then the Zozo Championship in 2019.

Ad

When Tiger Woods reflected on his daughter caddying for him for the first time

The 2023 PNC Championship is all about family time for the Woods. While Tiger and Charlie teamed up to play in the event, Sam Woods was on the bag at the event.

During the press conference of the PNC Championship on December 16, 2023, Tiger Woods candidly shared his experience of playing while his daughter served as his caddie for the first time. The 15 time Major winner said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"Sam was fantastic. This is the first time she's ever done this, so it couldn't have been any more special for all of us. For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me, and I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this."

Ad

Charlie, Sam, and Tiger Woods at 2023 PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

Tiger Woods is a proud father of two kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. They tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2007, and two years later, they were blessed with a baby boy, Charlie, in 2009.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback