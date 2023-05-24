“I was a little kid saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans" - Michael Block talks about his love for basketball and his 'cool' pair of shoes

Michael Block revealed that he received a text from basketball legend Michael Jordan after his dream run at the 2023 PGA Championship last week, citing it as one of the best surprises of the last few days.

Block was speaking at the pre-event press conference of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Tuesday.

"I'm a big Jordan guy my whole life. I was a little kid in Iowa saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans back in the day," he said.

Surprising everyone, the Club professional finished T15 at Oak Hill on Sunday, after shooting 1-over that included a hole-in-one of the 15th hole on the final day. He was the only player to steal some limelight besides the tournament champion Brooks Koepka.

Not only did Block secure his place for next year's PGA Championship, but he also received an invitation for Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open.

The 46-year-old golfer admitted that he was living a dream that he didn't want to end anytime soon.

He said:

"I’m just cruising. I’m actually kind of glad that I haven’t come to the reality about what’s happening so I can play pretty good golf. I think if I sit down and think about it too much, I’m not sure I could swing the club on Thursday."

Block added that he didn't know what would happen in the future but he would continue to keep on doing what he has been doing.

"Whatever comes of it, comes of it. I’ll enjoy it one way or the other. I’ve got a great life both ways so it’s good all the way," he added.

When will Michael Block play at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge?

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will begin on Thursday, May 25, at Colonial Golf Club. Michael Block received an exemption for this week's event after his T15 finish at the second major of the season.

Block is paired alongside Australian Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody for the first round on Thursday and will tee off from hole 1 at 2:28 pm.

Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Sam Burns, and Collin Morikawa are a few of the top names featuring at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Here's the field for Charles Schwab Challenge:

