"I had a lot of fun doing it" - John Daly on losing $55 million gambling

American professional golfer John Daly was considered one of the best golfers back in the 1990s. However, the two-time major champion battled alcohol and gambling addiction for a long time. While his alcohol addiction was known to many, the extent of his gambling problem at the casinos became clear only after he revealed it in his autobiography in 2006.

Later, in an interview in 2014 with Graham Bensinger, he shed light on the dark phase of his life which he calls 'stupidity' where he lost millions from gambling between 1991 and 2007.

Daly said that he lost between $55 to $57 million, an amount that took him by shock.

"We went through all my tax records to find out because I really didnt know," Daly said when asked about the amount he lost."I was shocked. I though it might have been 20-25 but I had no idea it was 55-57 million. It's crazy," he continued.

Considering such a heavy amount of loss, he claimed that he would play all seven hands at the blackjack table, while risking between $5,000 to $15,000 per hand. However, he added that now only three hands are allowed per table. He also admitted losing millions to slot machines that required $5000 bet per spin.

Daly was consumed by the excitement and action the casino table offered. He said:

“I’ve played slots for two days in a row. I’ve played blackjack for two days. One sitting.”

He added:

“The only time I’d get up is to go to the bathroom. Time goes by so fast and if you’re on a roll and you’re winning, I’d just keep on going, keep on playing.”

John Daly says he doesn't regret losing money gambling

The money Daly lost is more than what most people make in their entire lifetime. Despite the loss, Daly looks back without any remorse and shares his experiences with a laugh. He said:

"I should say I regret it but I did it you know, I move on from it. I had a lot of fun doing it."

Fortunes can change within no time while gambling. Daly shared that at one point he would be $5 million up but would end up losing $2 million just because he wouldn't get up.

"I go in to enjoy myself. I dont go in to win, you want to win but I dont go in thinking I am going to win because thats the worst thing you can do in a casino. I used to think that way when I'd hit the 2 or 3 million-dollar marker thinking I'm going to win. I'd play these seven hands (of blackjack) like an idiot, put 15 or 20 grand on them."

When asked what he loved the most about gambling, he said:

"I love the action, I love the adrenaline going in there."

However, Daly admitted that he still gambles but with much lower stakes:

“Now if I gamble, I go in and play the $25 slots,” Daly said. “If I hit something I might move up to the hundreds.”

John Daly has won more than $10 million on the PGA Tour and has made a good amount of money through endorsements as well. The 56-year-old, known for his flamboyant personality, still plays on the Tour.

