“I do love that the greens are small” – Defending US Women's Open champion Minjee Lee opens up on the Pebble Beach Golf Links course

During the interview, Minjee Lee was asked about her thoughts on the small greens and the significance of second shots at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

"Didn't surprise me but I do love that the greens are small. I think the ball striking is gonna be really important especially tee to green. The par 3s is very strong. So, I think we quite have a good challenge and good test. But I think overall the course is gonna be a really great test for all of us, there is a mix of really great holes, from long holes, short holes. I think if the wind gets up it'll be quite tough," Minjee Lee replied.

Her statement demonstrates her respect for the course's complexities as well as her comprehension of the talent and precision necessary to navigate the little greens.

She emphasizes the importance of ball striking, particularly from tee to green, and appreciates the par three courses' strength.

Lee believes the course provides a thorough challenge with a variety of hole lengths and that the tournament will be a tremendous test for all participants. She also acknowledges the potential impact of wind, stating that it may increase the difficulty of the race.

Minjee Lee's response indicates her confidence and readiness to face the obstacles presented by Pebble Beach Golf Links, setting the stage for a thrilling US Women's Open competition.

Minjee Lee: US Women's Open 2022 Championship

The US Women's Open presented by ProMedica was held at the Main course in Southern Pines, North Carolina, from June 2 to June 5, 2022. The championship displayed some remarkable skill, with a purse of $10,000,000 on the line.

It was Minjee Lee who emerged victorious, capturing the coveted championship. Lee's stellar play throughout the event resulted in an astounding total score of -13. She showed amazing consistency and competence over the four rounds, carding scores of 67, 66, 67, and 71 for a total of 271 strokes.

Lee's outstanding performance drove her to the top of the leaderboard, securing her place as the worthy champion of the 2022 US Women's Open.

