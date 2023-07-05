Can Minjee Lee defend her US Women’s Open title this week? Defending champion’s odds explored

With the US Women’s Open around the corner, golf fans are wondering if Minjee Lee will be able to successfully defend her title as champion. The chances are undoubtedly in her favor, but with a slew of outstanding opponents vying for the renowned title, the competition is sure to be fierce.

The incumbent champion, Minjee Lee has odds of +2200 to win the US Women’s Open. Lee has already demonstrated her ability to overcome the challenges of this big competition and emerge a winner in the previous edition. Her skill, poise, and experience make her a great chance to reclaim the trophy.

US Women’s Open: Minjee Lee and other golfers' Odds

Minjee Lee will face stiff opposition from other top-ranked players who are determined to win the coveted crown.

Rose Zhang with chances of +1200, Jin Young Ko with odds of +1400, and Hyo Joo Kim with odds of (+1600) are among the notable contenders. These players have repeatedly demonstrated outstanding abilities and have the ability to outperform their opponents on any given day.

Here are the odds for the US Women’s Open

Rose Zhang (+1200)

Jin Young Ko (+1400)

Hyo Joo Kim (+1600)

Nelly Korda (+1800)

Atthaya Thitkul (+1800)

Leona Maguire (+2000)

Xi-yu Lin (+2200)

Minjee Lee (+2200)

Miyu Yamashita (+2800)

Hye Jin Choi (+2800)

Ruoning Yin (+3000)

Nasa Hataoka (+3000)

Lilia Vu (+3000)

Brooke Henderson (+3000)

Ayaka Furue (+3000)

Megan Khang (+3500)

Celine Boutier (+3500)

Carlota Ciganda (+3500)

Lydia Ko (+4000)

Linn Grant (+4000)

Minjee Lee scorecard at US Women's Open 2022

Minjee Lee was crowned champion of the US Women’s Open 2022, displaying remarkable talent and determination throughout the event. Lee won with a total score of -13 thanks to an excellent scorecard.

Her consistent performance over the four rounds demonstrated her ability to manage the difficult course, with scores of 67, 66, 67, and 71. Her stunning display of precision and poise ultimately catapulted her to the title.

Mina Harigae fought hard as the tournament's runner-up, ending with a commendable score of -9. Despite a +1 performance in the last round, Harigae displayed her skills and resilience by scoring 64, 69, 70, and 72.

Lee cemented her place among the golfing elite when she lifted the trophy, putting her name in the history books as the deserving winner of this renowned major tournament.

