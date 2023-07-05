2023 US Women's Open Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 US Women's Open is here and set to tee off on Thursday, July 6, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The event will see the best women golfers go up against each other for the prestigious title.
The 2023 US Women's Open has a prize purse of $10 million and the LPGA Tour’s best names will be eyeing the top prize. The event will feature a massive field headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Lydia Ko.
Minjee Lee will enter the week’s competition as the defending champion.
With all eyes on the big prize, it’ll be interesting to see how the best women golfers in the world fair on the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach.
2023 US Women's Open Thursday tee times
Round 1 of the 2023 US Women's Open will tee off at 10:00 am with Kelly Xu, Haeji Kang and Lindy Duncan on the first tee. The pairing of Miyu Sato, Jaravee Boonchant and Amanda Doherty will follow suit at 10:11 am.
Here are the complete round 1 tee times for the US Women's Open:
1st tee
- 10:00 am - Kelly Xu (a), Haeji Kang, Lindy Duncan
- 10:11 am - Miyu Sato, Jaravee Boonchant, Amanda Doherty (a)
- 10:22 am - Azahara Munoz, Amy Olson, Emma Spitz
- 10:33 am - Na Rin An, Benedetta Moresco (a), Amy Yang
- 10:44 am - Nanna Korestz Madsen, Hae Ran Ryu, Jeneath Wong (a)
- 10:55 am - Jenny Shin, Jeongeun Lee6, Alison Lee
- 11:06 am - Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Gaby Lopez
- 11:17 am - Minjee Lee, Saki Baba (a), Ashleigh Buhai
- 11:28 am - Amari Avery (a), Ally Ewing, Angel Yin
- 11:39 am - Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Charley Hull
- 11:50 am - So Yeon Ryu, Anna Davis (a), Yuka Saso
- 12:01 pm - Yuri Yoshida, Paula Reto, Ryann O’Toole
- 12:12 pm - Milagros Chaves, Haru Nomura, Aya Kinoshita
- 3:45 pm - Krissy Carman (a), Laura Sluman, Farah O’Keefe (a)
- 3:56 pm - Ayako Uehara, Amelia Garvey, Therese Warner
- 4:07 pm - Maria Fassi, Grace Summerhays (a), Xiaowen Yin
- 4:18 pm - Alice Hewson, Kana Mikashima, Emilia Migiaccio (a)
- 4:29 pm - Chizuru Komiya (a), Jenny Coleman, Hana Wakimoto
- 4:40 pm - Jess Baker (a), Pajaree Anannarukkarn, Chella Choi
- 4:51 pm - Andrea Lee, Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenna Knight
- 5:02 pm - Madelene Sagstrom, Hyo Joo Kim, Miyu Yamashita
- 5:13 pm - Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Linn Grant
- 5:24 pm - Jennifer Kupcho, Atthaya Thitikul, Leona Maguire
- 5:35 pm - Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko
- 5:46 pm - Mirim Lee, Teresa Toscano Borreto, Angela Zhang (a)
- 5:57 pm - Brooke Matthews, Julia Misemer (a), Marissa Chow
10th tee
- 10:00 am - Sadie Englemann (a), Gabriela Ruffels, Charlotte Thomas
- 10:11 am - Bronte Law, Grace Kim, Monet Chun (a)
- 10:22 am - Brittany Lang, Jill McGill, Angela Stanford
- 10:33 am - Patty Tavatanakit, Aine Donegan (a), Sung Hyun Park
- 10:44 am - Zoe Campos (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Haruka Kawasaki
- 10:55 am - Lizette Salas, Jdio Ewart Shadoff, Yana Wilson (a)
- 11:06 am - Sei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang
- 11:17 am - Carlota Ciganda, Xiyu Janet Lin, Hye-Jin Choi
- 11:28 am - Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In Gee Chun
- 11:39 am - Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Nasa Hataoka
- 11:50 am - Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson
- 12:01 pm - Albane Valenzuela, Momoko Ueda, Maddison Hinso-Tolchard (a)
- 12:12 pm - Yuna Mishimura, Pernilla Lindberg, Annie Park
- 3:45 pm - Bailey Tardy, Dottie Ardina, Kaili Xiao (a)
- 3:56 pm - Sarah Edwards (a), Dewi Weber, Aline Krauter
- 4:07 pm - Mackenzie Hahn, Sophie Linder (a), Kumkang Park
- 4:18 pm - Ruixin Liu, Daniela Darquea, Minori Magano (a)
- 4:29 pm - Perrine Delacour, Lauren Kim (a), Manon De Roey
- 4:40 pm - DaYeon lee, Minami Katsu, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- 4:51 pm - A Lim Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Eun Hee Ji
- 5:02 pm - Allisen Corpuz, Jiyai Shin, Marina Alex
- 5:13 pm - Tingsuan Huang (a), Chisato Iwai, Minji Park
- 5:24 pm - Mao Saigo, Maja Stark, So Mi Lee
- 5:35 pm - Gemma Dryburgh, Aditi Ashok, Akie Iwai
- 5:46 pm - Beatrice Wallin, Joy Chou, Celeste Dao (a)
- 5:57 pm - Allysha Mae Mateo, Jing Yan, Megan Propeck (a)
