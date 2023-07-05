2023 US Women's Open Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 US Women's Open is here and set to tee off on Thursday, July 6, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The event will see the best women golfers go up against each other for the prestigious title.

The 2023 US Women's Open has a prize purse of $10 million and the LPGA Tour’s best names will be eyeing the top prize. The event will feature a massive field headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Lydia Ko.

Minjee Lee will enter the week’s competition as the defending champion.

With all eyes on the big prize, it’ll be interesting to see how the best women golfers in the world fair on the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

2023 US Women's Open Thursday tee times

Round 1 of the 2023 US Women's Open will tee off at 10:00 am with Kelly Xu, Haeji Kang and Lindy Duncan on the first tee. The pairing of Miyu Sato, Jaravee Boonchant and Amanda Doherty will follow suit at 10:11 am.

Here are the complete round 1 tee times for the US Women's Open:

1st tee

10:00 am - Kelly Xu (a), Haeji Kang, Lindy Duncan

10:11 am - Miyu Sato, Jaravee Boonchant, Amanda Doherty (a)

10:22 am - Azahara Munoz, Amy Olson, Emma Spitz

10:33 am - Na Rin An, Benedetta Moresco (a), Amy Yang

10:44 am - Nanna Korestz Madsen, Hae Ran Ryu, Jeneath Wong (a)

10:55 am - Jenny Shin, Jeongeun Lee6, Alison Lee

11:06 am - Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Gaby Lopez

11:17 am - Minjee Lee, Saki Baba (a), Ashleigh Buhai

11:28 am - Amari Avery (a), Ally Ewing, Angel Yin

11:39 am - Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Charley Hull

11:50 am - So Yeon Ryu, Anna Davis (a), Yuka Saso

12:01 pm - Yuri Yoshida, Paula Reto, Ryann O’Toole

12:12 pm - Milagros Chaves, Haru Nomura, Aya Kinoshita

3:45 pm - Krissy Carman (a), Laura Sluman, Farah O’Keefe (a)

3:56 pm - Ayako Uehara, Amelia Garvey, Therese Warner

4:07 pm - Maria Fassi, Grace Summerhays (a), Xiaowen Yin

4:18 pm - Alice Hewson, Kana Mikashima, Emilia Migiaccio (a)

4:29 pm - Chizuru Komiya (a), Jenny Coleman, Hana Wakimoto

4:40 pm - Jess Baker (a), Pajaree Anannarukkarn, Chella Choi

4:51 pm - Andrea Lee, Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenna Knight

5:02 pm - Madelene Sagstrom, Hyo Joo Kim, Miyu Yamashita

5:13 pm - Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Linn Grant

5:24 pm - Jennifer Kupcho, Atthaya Thitikul, Leona Maguire

5:35 pm - Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko

5:46 pm - Mirim Lee, Teresa Toscano Borreto, Angela Zhang (a)

5:57 pm - Brooke Matthews, Julia Misemer (a), Marissa Chow

10th tee

10:00 am - Sadie Englemann (a), Gabriela Ruffels, Charlotte Thomas

10:11 am - Bronte Law, Grace Kim, Monet Chun (a)

10:22 am - Brittany Lang, Jill McGill, Angela Stanford

10:33 am - Patty Tavatanakit, Aine Donegan (a), Sung Hyun Park

10:44 am - Zoe Campos (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Haruka Kawasaki

10:55 am - Lizette Salas, Jdio Ewart Shadoff, Yana Wilson (a)

11:06 am - Sei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang

11:17 am - Carlota Ciganda, Xiyu Janet Lin, Hye-Jin Choi

11:28 am - Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In Gee Chun

11:39 am - Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Nasa Hataoka

11:50 am - Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson

12:01 pm - Albane Valenzuela, Momoko Ueda, Maddison Hinso-Tolchard (a)

12:12 pm - Yuna Mishimura, Pernilla Lindberg, Annie Park

3:45 pm - Bailey Tardy, Dottie Ardina, Kaili Xiao (a)

3:56 pm - Sarah Edwards (a), Dewi Weber, Aline Krauter

4:07 pm - Mackenzie Hahn, Sophie Linder (a), Kumkang Park

4:18 pm - Ruixin Liu, Daniela Darquea, Minori Magano (a)

4:29 pm - Perrine Delacour, Lauren Kim (a), Manon De Roey

4:40 pm - DaYeon lee, Minami Katsu, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

4:51 pm - A Lim Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Eun Hee Ji

5:02 pm - Allisen Corpuz, Jiyai Shin, Marina Alex

5:13 pm - Tingsuan Huang (a), Chisato Iwai, Minji Park

5:24 pm - Mao Saigo, Maja Stark, So Mi Lee

5:35 pm - Gemma Dryburgh, Aditi Ashok, Akie Iwai

5:46 pm - Beatrice Wallin, Joy Chou, Celeste Dao (a)

5:57 pm - Allysha Mae Mateo, Jing Yan, Megan Propeck (a)

More details on the US Women's Open, including prize money, will be updated soon.

