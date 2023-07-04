Where is the US Women’s Open 2023 being held? All you need to know about the women’s major championship venue

US Women’s Open 2023 is set to begin on July 6th, signalling the start of a thrilling four-day competition that will end on July 9th. To guarantee they don't miss the exciting action as the world's top female golfers fight for the prestigious US Women’s Open, golf aficionados and fans should mark these dates on their calendars.

The famous US Women’s Open will take place at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, in 2023, setting the backdrop for the coveted event. There has been a lot of enthusiasm among golfers, fans, and aficionados worldwide since Pebble Beach was announced as the host venue.

Pebble Beach: Venue for US Women’s Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links has long been recognised as one of the most stunning and hardest courses in the world due to its stunning coastal views and difficult layout. This legendary course, which is tucked away amid the untamed California coastline, has hosted a number of significant moments in golf history including the US Women’s Open.

The Hotel del Monte, a well-known resort hotel in Monterey, California, was where Pebble Beach Golf Links first began. The hotel was constructed by renowned railroad tycoon Charles Crocker and opened its doors on June 10, 1880.

The neighbourhood and its now-famous 17-Mile Drive were originally intended as a scenic route for visitors to enjoy Monterey and Pacific Grove's historical landmarks and natural beauty.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, a renowned golf course, has undergone significant transformations throughout its history. Aerial comparisons provided by Golf Course Histories showcase the changes that have taken place at the course from 1938 to 2014, highlighting the development of holes like the famous 17th hole.

Major tournaments at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach Golf Links has hosted prestigious competitions and notable milestones throughout its illustrious history.

The first Pebble Beach Championship for Women took place from February 9 to February 12 of that year. In a remarkable display of talent and tenacity, Marion Hollins defeated Doreen Kavanaugh to claim victory and become the winner.

By hosting the Monterey Peninsula Open, Pebble Beach's first professional competition, it further cemented its place in golf history. The $5,000 prize pool drew notable competitors to the tournament, and "Lighthorse" Harry Cooper of Texas won with a score of 293 (+5) after 72 holes.

When the course hosted the U.S. Amateur Championship in 1929, it's standing as a location for prestigious events rose to new heights. Jimmy Johnston of Minnesota was declared the winner of this match play competition. Bobby Jones, one of the best players of his time, tied for medalist honours in the stroke play qualifier but lost to Johnny Goodman in the opening round.

The Bing Crosby National Pro-Am competition, now known as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am or the "Clam Bake," and Pebble Beach first became acquainted in 1947.

This unusual four-round competition is held every year, typically in February. The first three rounds are played in a round-robin format at Pebble Beach and two other prestigious courses, currently Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Shores Course. The final round is played exclusively at Pebble Beach.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, with its illustrious past and tradition of hosting prestigious competitions, is now eagerly anticipating the arrival of the US Women’s Open, which will be a significant turning point for the course.

Pebble Beach will once more witness the exceptional talent and fierce competition that define the US Women’s Open as the top female golfers in the world gather to compete for the prestigious title.

