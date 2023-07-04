Top 10 players on the 2023 US Women's Open field at Pebble Beach ranked

The much awaited US Women's Open is scheduled to be held between July 6 and July 9 with the Pebble Beach Golf Links making its debut and a venue for a USGA event. Needless to say, the field will be one of the best in the world, with over 2,000 golfers sending entries to try and qualify for the event.

Defending champion Minjee Lee will be headlining the field of 156 golfers. The field also includes the top 20 in the Rolex Women's World Rankings. With a prize purse of a record $10 million, here are the top 10 golfers to look out for at the 2023 US Women's Open.

Top 10 ranked players at 2023 US Women's Open

10) Megan Khang

With a Rolex World ranking of 26, majors seem to be Megan Khang's strong suit. In the 2023 season, she finished T9 at the Chevron Championship and T3 at the KPMG Women's Championship. Khang has had four top 10 finishes in the last five years at the US Open.

9) Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso broke her unlucky streak of four major cuts by not only making the cut at Baltusrol but also finishing in second place. Ranked 24th in the Rolex Rankings, she has previously won the US Women's Open in 2021. Carrying forward her momentum from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she will be looking to finish atop the leaderboard.

8) Hyo-Joo Kim

Hyo-Joo Kim's last major win came a long time ago, at the 2015 Evian Championship. The South Korean pro golfer has had a fantastic season so far, with T20 being one of the lowest finishes of the year for her. Kim has previously finished second at the 2018 US Women's Open.

7) Ayaka Furue

Ranked No. 17 on the Rolex Rankings, Ayaka Furue is having a fantastic 2023 season. A T8 finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship saw her finishing top 20 for six straight tournaments and top 10 for four straight tournaments in a row.

6) Xiyu Lin

Xiyu Lin is currently World No. 9 and a strong contender for the US Open. She has had back to back T3 finishes ahead of Pebble Beach, and will be looking to translate that momentum into a win.

5) Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang has already caught the attention of the world. Zhang stormed onto the professional golf scene, becoming one of the few women to win her professional debut LPGA Tournament. With a T8 finish at the PGA Championship, all eyes are on Rose Zhang, to see if she can perform once again.

4) Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee is the US Open defending champion. However, over her career eight major wins, Lee has not defended even one of them. Minjee Lee will be looking to change that this week.

3) Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin took victory at the PGA Championship just a few weeks ago. Navigating the Baltusrol course is not an easy task, and Yin outperformed several top contendors to clinch the title. She will be looking to become the first multiple time major winner in one season since Jin Young Ko in 2019.

2) Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire is currently ranked 10th in the Rolex Rankings and is considered to be the second strongest at the US Open. Faltering after 54 holes at the PGA Championship meant that she gave up her win. Maguire is coming back strong after a much needed break to play at the US Women's Open

1) Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko is currently No.1 in the World Rolex Rankings. Ko is looking to pick up her third major victory, arriving early at Pebble Beach to analyse and prepare for the hectic weekend ahead.

