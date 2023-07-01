“I think I played some really good golf” - Leona Maguire talks about her game at 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 

Leona Maguire had an outstanding performance at the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She entered the tournament after winning the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic held from June 15 to 18 at the Blytherfield Country Club.

The Irish golfer has been at the prime of her career. She finished 11th at the Women's PGA Championship, four strokes behind the champion, and moved into the world's top 10.

Maguire discussed her remarkable performance at the major competition in an interview with Golf Monthly. She said:

"I think I played some really good golf and that's obviously - it’s one thing playing good golf in regular tournaments, but knowing that you can compete with the best golfers in the world and at a Major, at a venue like Baltusrol... I think I take a lot of confidence from that."

She went on to talk about the Baltusrol Golf Course which hosted the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

"I think Baltusrol was one of the toughest tests we've probably had. It was a really, really good golf course and a really good test. So it's nice to know that my game sort of stacks up at a venue like that, and I think you just take that confidence into Pebble next week.

"And it's all about just putting myself in positions to contend. And that's exactly where you want to be on Sunday at any tournament, and the same at Majors."

Leona Maguire's performance at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Leona Maguire fired a 69 to begin the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She shot 68 in the second round, 69 in the third, and 74 in the final round for a total of four under 280. She finished 11th, tied with Nanna Koertsz Madsen and Perrine Delacour.

Ruoning Yin took first place with a score of under eight, followed by Yuka Saso. Here is the full leaderboard of the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

1 Ruoning Yin -8

2 Yuka Saso -7

T3 Carlota Ciganda -6

T3 Anna Nordqvist -6

T3 Megan Khang -6

T3 Xiyu Lin -6

T3 Stephanie Meadow -6

T8 Ayaka Furue -5

T8 Rose Zhang -5

T8 Jenny Shin -5

T11 Perrine Delacour -4

T11 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4

T11 Leona Maguire -4

14 Grace Kim -3

T15 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2

T15 Allisen Corpuz -2

T15 Brooke M. Henderson -2

T15 Sarah Schmelzel -2

T15 Lauren Coughlin -2

T20 Hyo Joo Kim -1

T20 Linn Grant -1

T20 Minjee Lee -1

T20 Jin Young Ko -1

T24 Ariya Jutanugarn E

T24 InGee Chun E

T24 Marissa Steen E

T24 Mel Reid E

T24 Gabriela Ruffels E

T24 Mina Harigae E

T30. Esther Henseleit: +1

T30. Angel Yin: +1

T30. Cheyenne Knight: +1

T30. Narin An: +1

T30. Celine Boutier: +1

T30. Lee-Anne Pace: +1

T36. Haeji Kang: +2

T36. Daniela Darquea: +2

T36. Amy Yang: +2

T39. Pornanong Phatlum: +3

T39. Danielle Kang: +3

T39. Lindsay Weaver-Wright: +3

T39. Yuna Nishimura: +3

T39. Madelena Sagstrom: +3

T39. Pajaree Anannarukarn: +3

T39. Ashleigh Buhai: +3

T39. Celine Borge: +3

T47. Yu Liu: +4

T47. Nasa Hataoka: +4

T47. Lexi Thompson: +4

T47. Min Lee: +4

T47. Jeongeun Lee6: +4

T52. Mariah Stackhouse: +5

T52. Samantha Wagner: +5

T52. Alison Lee: +5

T52. Emily Kristine Pederson: +5

T52. Hye-Jin Choi: +5

T57. Moriya Jutanugarn: +6

T57. Lydia Ko: +6

T57. Linnea Strom: +6

T57. Gina Khan: +6

T61. Gemma Dryburgh: +7

T61. Stephanie Kyriacou: +7

T61. Maria Fassi: +7

T61. Albane Valenzuela: +7

T61. Soo Bin Joo: +7

T61. Eun-Hee Ji: +7

T61. Alexa Pano: +7

T68. Hannah Green: +8

T68. Laura Stephenson: +8

T68. Jasmine Suwannapura: +8

T71. Morgane Metraux: +9

T71. Stacy Lewis: +9

T71. Elizabeth Szokol: +9

74. Annie Park: +10

75. Charlotte Thomas: +13

76. Aditi Ashok: +14

T77. Matilda Castren: +15

T77. Sung Hyun Park: +15

79. Lucy Li: +18

