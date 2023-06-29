LPGA golfers struggle with bad travel situation after the KPMG Women's PGA due to heavy rainstorms

Nasty rainstorms affected the LPGA Tour players' journey while they were heading back home following the conclusion of the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA on Tuesday, June 27. As severe weather moved across the East Coast and Central Plains, over 5400 flights were delayed and around 1600 were canceled.

The LPGA Tour players returning from New Jersey were forced to drive by car due to a dreadful transport situation. Mel Reid, an LPGA golfer, was compelled to rent a car to drive back to Jacksonville, Florida, with her pregnant wife Carly.

He posted a story on her Instagram account of her 14-hour drive.

KPMG PGA Championship players who delayed their flights (Image via Instagram)

Emma Talley drove to Washington, DC when her flight was canceled to catch another flight back to Nashville after missing the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Allisen Corpuz waited for a trip to Los Angeles for 30 hours. Madelene Sagstrom, who tied for 39th position at the KPMG PGA Championship, took a cab home due to travel concerns.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship leaderboard

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship concluded on June 25. Ruoning Yin won the tournament with a score of -8, followed by Yuka Saso securing second place.

Here are the 2023 KPMG women's PGA Championship leaderboard:

1 Ruoning Yin -8

2 YukaSaso -7

T3 Carlota Ciganda -6

T3 Anna Nordqvist -6

T3 Megan Khang -6

T3 Xiyu Lin -6

T3 Stephanie Meadow -6

T8 Ayaka Furue -5

T8 Rose Zhang -5

T8 Jenny Shin -5

T11 Perrine Delacour -4

T11 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4

T11 Leona Maguire -4

14 Grace Kim -3

T15 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2

T15 Allisen Corpuz -2

T15 Brooke M. Henderson -2

T15 Sarah Schmelzel -2

T15 Lauren Coughlin -2

T20 Hyo Joo Kim -1

T20 Linn Grant -1

T20 Minjee Lee -1

T20 Jin Young Ko -1

T24 Ariya Jutanugarn E

T24 InGee Chun E

T24 Marissa Steen E

T24 Mel Reid E

T24 Gabriela Ruffels E

T24 Mina Harigae E

T30. Esther Henseleit: +1

T30. Angel Yin: +1

T30. Cheyenne Knight: +1

T30. Narin An: +1

T30. Celine Boutier: +1

T30. Lee-Anne Pace: +1

T36. Haeji Kang: +2

T36. Daniela Darquea: +2

T36. Amy Yang: +2

T39. Pornanong Phatlum: +3

T39. Danielle Kang: +3

T39. Lindsay Weaver-Wright: +3

T39. Yuna Nishimura: +3

T39. Madelena Sagstrom: +3

T39. Pajaree Anannarukarn: +3

T39. Ashleigh Buhai: +3

T39. Celine Borge: +3

T47. Yu Liu: +4

T47. Nasa Hataoka: +4

T47. Lexi Thompson: +4

T47. Min Lee: +4

T47. Jeongeun Lee6: +4

T52. Mariah Stackhouse: +5

T52. Samantha Wagner: +5

T52. Alison Lee: +5

T52. Emily Kristine Pederson: +5

T52. Hye-Jin Choi: +5

T57. Moriya Jutanugarn: +6

T57. Lydia Ko: +6

T57. Linnea Strom: +6

T57. Gina Khan: +6

T61. Gemma Dryburgh: +7

T61. Stephanie Kyriacou: +7

T61. Maria Fassi: +7

T61. Albane Valenzuela: +7

T61. Soo Bin Joo: +7

T61. Eun-Hee Ji: +7

T61. Alexa Pano: +7

T68. Hannah Green: +8

T68. Laura Stephenson: +8

T68. Jasmine Suwannapura: +8

T71. Morgane Metraux: +9

T71. Stacy Lewis: +9

T71. Elizabeth Szokol: +9

74. Annie Park: +10

75. Charlotte Thomas: +13

76. Aditi Ashok: +14

T77. Matilda Castren: +15

T77. Sung Hyun Park: +15

79. Lucy Li: +18

