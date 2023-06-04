Is Rose Zhang the next 'big thing' in golf? Exploring the 20-year-old's LPGA debut and journey so far

Rose Zhang, 20, took the golfing world by storm in her much anticipated LPGA debut at the Mizuho Americans Open, establishing herself as a promising star to watch.

Zhang demonstrated her skills and resilience while competing at the famed Liberty National Golf Course. She finished the third round with an outstanding score of 6-under par.

She presently leads the leaderboard with a total score of 11-under, leaving seasoned professionals in her wake. Zhang's outstanding performance has fascinated both fans and professionals, igniting debate about whether she is set to become the next "big thing" in golf.

As the competition progresses, golf fans are eagerly awaiting the final round to see if Rose Zhang can maintain her incredible form. If she does, she will have the chance to win against difficult competitors like Aditi Ashok from India, Atthaya Thitikul from Thailand, and Cheyenne Knight from the United States.

However, regardless of the outcome, Zhang's incredible trip and excellent LPGA debut have already established her as a rising star in the golf world.

The phenom has already established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf. She did so with victories at the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship as well as the 2022 and 2023 NCAA Division I Championships.

Zhang notably became the first woman to win the individual NCAA championship twice, demonstrating her great talent and perseverance. Earlier appearances in the 2019 U.S. Women's Open and her role in the gold-medal-winning team at the 2019 Pan American Games cemented her image as a rising star.

As she begins her professional career, all eyes are on Rose Zhang, with many anticipating her next move and the impact she will have on the sport.

Rose Zhang's plan for the final day of the Mizuho Americans Open

As explained earlier, Rose Zhang made an impressive debut in the professional golfing scene with a stunning performance. The two-time NCAA champion shot a spectacular 6-under 66 on Saturday at the Mizuho Americans Open held at the legendary Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey.

This outstanding round gave her a two-shot lead going into the final round. Reflecting on her extraordinary accomplishment, Zhang emphasized the unique experience of competing as a professional for the first time. She expressed her ambition to learn and grow from the chance.

“I’ve been in this position before, but I haven’t been in this position as a professional, since this is my first week, so I’m really just learning everything that I could,” Zhang said.

“Tomorrow, I’ll be just trying to figure out what it feels like to be in the final group, navigate my way through, and I’m sure by the end of the day I’ll be able to, you know, just build my character more.”

Zhang's focus as she prepares for the final round is on obtaining useful insights from being in the final group and managing the hurdles that lay ahead. She will look to build on her near-faultless performance, which included six birdies on a cloudy and chilly day.

