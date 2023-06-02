"Moderately casual" - College star Rose Zhang gives surprising review of her pro debut at LPGA Mizuho Americas Open 2023

Rose Zhang made her professional debut on the LPGA Tour with an impressive round of 2-under 70 in the Mizuho Americas Open on Thursday. Her first round comprised five birdies and three bogeys.

The 20-year-old golfer is currently at T-12 after the conclusion of day 1. She trails five strokes behind the leader, Lauren Hartlage, who posted a bogey-free 7-under on the first day at Liberty National Golf Course.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Thursday, Rose described her professional debut as 'moderately casual'. She said it was great to get an early tee time, which helped her settle her nerves.

Zhang added that it was surprising to see the number of people who came to watch the first round despite it being a weekday morning.

She said:

"It’s a Thursday. I don’t expect anyone to be out here and be like, ‘Oh, go Rose.’"

She added:

"I thought it was just a very smooth round. Obviously, you're on the biggest stage of golf, but I felt like it was moderately casual. Moderately. Just moderately. But it was still my first event, so, you know"

There were moments of brilliance in Zhang's first round, a trailer of what we are going to see in the coming years. On the 13th hole of Liberty National, she chipped in an almost 30-yard-long birdie. It wasn't an easy shot, as her shot could have easily found the water with a little more pace on it.

"I got 29 yards to that pin and I put myself in really, really sucky position on the tee shot," she explained. "Had to get it out with an A-wedge, but all I thought was just put myself in an area that's on land and try to get up and down from there, because going left into that water could be just pivotal for mistakes more so."

Zhang has had a prestigious career as an amateur with multiple title wins, such as the US Women’s Amateur and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Her achievement includes a whopping 141 weeks as World No. 1 in amateur rankings. She's the only woman to secure multiple NCAA individual titles.

When will Rose Zhang resume playing at the Mizuho Americas Open 2023?

Rose Zhang is placed T-12 after the first round of the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open

Rose Zhang sits at T-12 after carding a 2-under 70 on the first day of the Mizuho Americas Open. She is paired alongside Chella Choi and Alison Lee and will tee off at hole 10 at 1:43 pm on Friday, June 2.

After the conclusion of the first round at Liberty National, Lauren Hartlage leads by two strokes. Aditi Ashok of India is placed second with a score of 5 under 67 on Day 1. Stephanie Meadow and Atthaya Thitikul are tied for third at 4-under.

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open after Day 1:

1 Lauren Hartlage: -7

2 Aditi Ashok: -5

T3 Atthaya Thitikul: -4

T3 Stephanie Meadow: -4

T5 Cheyenne Knight: -3

T5 Grace Kim: -3

T5 Yuka Saso: -3

T5 Ayaka Furue: -3

T5 Brooke M. Henderson: -3

T5 Lydia Ko: -3

T5 Emma Talley: -3

