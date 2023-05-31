“As of now, I don’t know what it takes” - Rose Zhang opens up ahead of her highly-anticipated LPGA debut at the Mizuho Americas Open 2023

Rose Zhang is making her professional debut this week at the LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey. Although the Mizuho Americas Open will be Zhang's first event as an LPGA professional, she has made eight starts on the professional circuit, including four majors.

Zhang first rose to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking after winning the U.S. Women's Amateur in 2020. She has finished as a top-ranked amateur every year since then, for which she has won the Mark H. McCormack Medal back-to-back three times.

Tournament host Michelle Wie West was in all praise of the 20-year-old golfer, stating that the latter had won everything in the amateur circuit and had been No. 1 for more time than West played as an amateur.

During the pre-event conference of the Mizuho Americas Open, Zhang was asked about her response to West's comment. She said she was grateful for it and referred to West as one of the main influences on her turning professional.

Zhang said, as per Golfweek:

"I'm being very realistic here. I believe that the collegiate level is still going to be different than what the LPGA level is. No doubt I’ll be able to adjust my game to where I’m able to win, but, as of now, I don’t know what it takes."

Zhang has an incredible 141-week streak of staying No. 1 in the Women’s Amateur Golf Rankings. Last month, the Stanford University golfer won back-to-back NCAA Division I individual golf titles, becoming the first athlete to achieve this feat.

Rose Zhang joins Adidas Golf after turning professional

Rose Zhang posing with the NCAA Women’s Golf Division One Championships trophy

Rose Zhang signed a multi-year contract with Adidas a week after deciding to turn professional. The Mizuho Americas Open 2023 will be Zhang's first tournament as an LPGA professional, which begins on June 1 at Liberty National Golf Course.

It's not the first time that Zhang will be wearing Adidas apparel and shoes while playing. Last year, she became the first college golfer to secure a name, image, and likeness (NIL) endorsement deal with a German athletic apparel giant.

"As I begin this next phase in my career, I can’t wait to represent the 3-Stripes as a professional.," Zhang was quoted as saying via Forbes. "Over the past year, we’ve been able to work on some amazing projects together. I love the products and can’t wait to continue this journey with the Adidas team."

Tim McNulty, who is the global director of sports marketing at Adidas Golf, said that Rose represented the future of women's golf.

He said, as per Forbes:

"Her(Zhang's) accomplishments to date are extraordinary, but we know she’s determined to be the best in the sport, and that’s something we are excited to support as she begins this next chapter of making history"

Rose Zhang has had many accomplishments as an amateur golfer, with the U.S. Women’s Amateur 2020, the U.S. Girls’ Junior 2021, and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this year being a few of those.

