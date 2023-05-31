LPGA Mizuho Americas Open 2023 TV schedule: How to watch, streaming, tee times, radio, and more

The LPGA Mizuho Americas Open, a highly anticipated LPGA Tour tournament, will take place from June 1 to June 4, 2023. This tournament, held at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Course, has a prize of $2,750,000 and attracts top female players from around the world.

Liberty National, known for its gorgeous surroundings and demanding course layout, promises to provide a stunning background for these outstanding competitors' displays of skill and commitment. As the tournament approaches, golf fans are excited to watch the excitement and brilliance that will unfold on the courses.

These are the ways to watch the tournament and witness golfing prowess at its finest, whether you choose to check in to the live broadcast or opt for streaming options.

LPGA Mizuho Americas Open 2023 TV schedule

Prepare for an amazing week of women's golf as the LPGA Tour returns to New Jersey for the highly anticipated LPGA Mizuho Americas Open. This inaugural tournament includes a star-studded field, led by none other than Jin Young Ko, the current Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings leader.

Six LPGA champions from this season will be joining her, offering a showcase of top-tier quality and hard competition. This tournament, situated against the breathtaking Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ, is guaranteed to capture fans with its scenic setting and world-class golf.

TV & STREAMING TIMES

Thursday, June 1 – 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Friday, June 2 – 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 4 – 4:30-5:00 p.m. (streaming only); 5:00-7:30 p.m. (TV & streaming)

Streaming on NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com and Peacock

All the news and tournament action surrounding the LPGA Mizuho Americas Open can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online through the help of Golf Channel’s Live Stream.

Monday

5-9 PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships, Final rd. stroke play (NCAA)

Tuesday

Noon-2:30 PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships, Quarterfinals (NCAA)

5-9 PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships, Semifinals (NCAA)

Wednesday

5-9 PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, Finals (NCAA)

Thursday

7 AM-Noon (GC): Porsche European Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

11 AM-2 PM (GC/Peacock): LPGA Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1 (LPGA)

2-6 PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7 AM-Noon (GC): Porsche European Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

11 AM-2 PM (GC/Peacock): LPGA Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2 (LPGA)

2-6 PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

3:30-5:30 PM (NBC/Peacock): Principal Charity Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

Tape-delayed; airs 7-9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Saturday

7-11:30 AM (GC): Porsche European Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

12:30-2:30 PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2:30-6 PM (CBS): Memorial Tournament, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2:30-5 PM (NBC/Peacock): Principal Charity Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

5-8 PM (GC/Peacock): LPGA Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3 (LPGA)

Sunday

7-11:30 AM (GC): Porsche European Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

12:30-2:30 PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

2:30-6 PM (CBS): Memorial Tournament, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

2:30-5 PM (NBC/Peacock): Principal Charity Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

4:30-7:30 PM (GC/Peacock): LPGA Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4 (LPGA)

Stream only for the first 30 minutes and then Golf Channel TV coverage begins

LPGA Live

Live streaming of LPGA Americas Open broadcasts is made available to countries without a TV broadcast partner: https://www.lpga.com/videos/live

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION

Find out where to watch the LPGA in your country: https://www.lpga.com/international-tv-distribution

