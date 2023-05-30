DP World Tour European Open: Schedule, timings, top players, prize purse and more

The eagerly awaited DP World Tour European Open, which is preparing to display the peak of sporting brilliance, is expected to captivate golf fans around the globe. All eyes are on the golfers, the course, and the thrill that awaits at the Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, as the countdown to this important tournament on the European Tour begins. The DP World Tour European Open will feature four days of fierce competition, electrifying moments, and golfing mastery.

The European Open, which will be held from June 1 to June 4, 2023, is renowned for its capacity to draw together a group of top golfers who will compete for supremacy.

These talented athletes will be able to demonstrate their knowledge of the sport on the precisely crafted Porsche Nord Course at the Green Eagle Golf Courses. The course promises to test every aspect of their game and provide fans with a remarkable experience due to its difficult layout and strategic subtleties.

The large prize pool of €1,750,000 is one of the European Open's most fascinating features. This huge sum not only demonstrates the significance of the event, but also heightens the level of competition. The players will definitely be driven to perform at their best because they would want to win a portion of the prize money, not to mention the opportunity to etch their names in the tournament's history.

The talk around last year's champion, Jon Rahm

The winner of the 14th DP World Tour Championship in 2022 was the Spaniard Jon Rahm, who displayed outstanding skill and tenacity to win the title. Rahm now has three victories in the elite competition. The bearded golfer displayed his skill on the course by finishing with a score of 268, which was a remarkable 20 strokes under par.

Rahm's performance gave him a well-earned two-stroke advantage over his nearest rivals, Tyrrell Hatton of England and Alex Norén of Sweden. The $10,000,000 prize pool for the competition provided a considerable incentive for the competitors. Rahm's outstanding accomplishment solidified his position as one of the top golfers on the European Tour and won him a share of $3,000,000.

Winners Since Inauguration

Here is a list of the winning players in the DP World Tour Championship and Dubai World Championship:

DP World Tour Championship:

14th (2022): Jon Rahm (Spain)

13th (2021): Collin Morikawa (United States)

12th (2020): Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

11th (2019): Jon Rahm (Spain)

10th (2018): Danny Willett (England)

9th (2017): Jon Rahm (Spain)

8th (2016): Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

7th (2015): Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

6th (2014): Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

5th (2013): Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

4th (2012): Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

3rd (2011): Álvaro Quirós (Spain)

2nd (2010): Robert Karlsson (Sweden)

1st (2009): Lee Westwood (England)

Dubai World Championship (prior to becoming DP World Tour Championship):

4th (2009): Lee Westwood (England)

3rd (2008): Robert Karlsson (Sweden)

2nd (2007): Justin Rose (England)

1st (2006): Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

Poll : 0 votes