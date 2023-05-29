Memorial Tournament 2023 ticket: Prices and availability explored

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will be held from June 1 to 4 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. The iconic Jack Nicklaus designed course will host an a field of 120 of the best golfers in the world.

For spactators eager to watch, weekly passes are available starting at $240. On the other hand, a set of three practice rounds tickets start at $50, providing access to the course grounds. The practice rounds will be held between May 29 to 31.

Single day tickets have not been made available for the Memorial Tournament. However, weekly passes allow access to grounds from Monday through Sunday. Tickets are also transferrable and can be shared between friends and family.

While reserved parking is available for $25 for the final practice round and the first round, all other days are completely sold out. Public parking is still available.

2023 Memorial Tournament to be hosted at the iconic Muirfield Village Golf Club

Children under the age of 18 can attend the Tournament free of charge, provided they are accompanied by an adult who is a ticket holder. Tickets will be available at the entrance of the Memorial Tournament for purchase. Online sales for tickets have closed according to the official website.

Gates for the Tournament will open at 7 am on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday gates will open at 6:30am.

Spectators who wish to document the tournament must do so without using flash. All phones must also be kept on silent throughout the tournament and calls may only be taken in certain areas.

For those who cannot go to watch the tournament, a broadcast will be available on CBS Sports and the Golf Channel. Billy Horschel, the 2022 defending champion, will be back. He will however, face tough competition from Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland.

The Muirfield Village Golf Club founded by Jack Nicklaus is named after Muirfield, Scotland. It was the place where Nicklaus won his first British Open in 1966 and also completed his first grandslam.

The Memorial Tournament has been a part of the PGA Tour for over 47 years and is considered to be one of the most prestigious.

