Where is the LPGA Tour Mizuho Americas Open 2023 being held? All you need to know about the venue

The LPGA Tour Mizuho Americas Open 2023 is all set to take place in Jersey City, New Jersey at the Liberty National Golf Club. The highly anticipated Mizuho Americas Open, which is scheduled to run from June 1 to June 4, is expected to draw top female golfers from all around the world. Here is everything you need to know about the location for this year's Mizuho Americas Open as the countdown to the competition starts.

Jersey City has been selected as the Mizuho Americas Open 2023 location. The city is well-known for its breathtaking views of the New York City skyline and its thriving cultural scene, and serves as the ideal setting for Mizuho Americas Open event. A short distance from the busy city of New York City, Jersey City, in the northeastern region of the United States, provides players and fans with a distinctive and thrilling experience.

The venue for the Mizuho Americas Open has been carefully chosen to satisfy the high criteria set by the LPGA Tour. The golfers will demonstrate their prowess on a difficult but beautiful course, providing a true test of their skills. The course promises to be a difficult test for the players with a total distance of 6,656 and a par of 71.

The Mizuho Americas Open has a big prize of $2,750,000 in addition to the exciting Mizuho Americas Open title, which heightens the excitement and expectation for the event. The high prize money helps draw elite players to the competition and symbolises the sponsors' dedication to and support of women's golf.

Memorable Tournaments held at The Liberty National Golf Club: Mizuho Americas Open

In its long history, the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, has hosted a number of remarkable competitions. The club has hosted elite players from all over the world and is well-known for its breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and its difficult yet gorgeous layout. Let's look at a few of The Liberty National Golf Club's most notable competitions.

The Barclays (2009, 2013, 2015): The Barclays made its debut at The Liberty National Golf Club in 2009. It is a FedExCup playoff event on the PGA Tour. The best players on the circuit come to this prestigious event to compete for valuable points and a chance to advance to the playoffs. In 2013 and 2015, the competition returned to Liberty National, and notable victors included Heath Slocum, Adam Scott, and Jason Day.

Presidents Cup (2017): Held every two years at Liberty National, the Presidents Cup pits the top golfers from the United States and the rest of the globe (apart from Europe) against one another. The event featured nail-biting matches and heated rivalries, with the Steve Stricker-captained United States side coming out on top.

Northern Trust (2019): The Northern Trust is one of the most important tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and a FedExCup playoff event. This tournament was held in 2019 at Liberty National and had a star-studded group of competitors. The winner was Patrick Reed, who achieved a spectacular triumph on this renowned course.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship (2022): In 2022, The Liberty National Golf Club hosted the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, one of the LPGA Tour's major tournaments. The competition featured some of the best female golfers in the world battling for the prized trophy. Nelly Korda declared victory, leaving a permanent mark on history.

Every one of these competitions staged at The Liberty National Golf Club has had a lasting effect on both participants and spectators. The course's difficult design, stunning scenery, and the stress of a high-stakes tournament have all combined to create iconic moments in golf history.

