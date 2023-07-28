“I'm $2 billion or nothing” – When Max Homa made shocking claim that he’d been offered $1,000,000,000 to join LIV Golf

Max Homa is one of the few golfers who rejected the LIV Golf contract to play on the PGA Tour. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-sponsored LIV Golf has peeled away dozens of players from various series around the globe by luring them with undeniable money.

Golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Bubba Watson defected from the Tour to compete in the LIV Golf series. However, some players such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Homa turned down the contract offered to them by LIV.

Last year in summer, Max Homa appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast where he opened up about a rumor that he was offered $1 billion to join LIV Golf. Homa laughed off the allegations, saying his price tag was a bit high. He said:

"I said I'm $2 billion or nothing."

The PIF reportedly offered the highest amount to 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Woods was said to have turned down around $800 million contract with the LIV.

"I’d start calling it futbol" - Max Homa reacts to Saudi Arabia's $1.1 billion deal for Kylian Mbappe

Max Homa recently commented on Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar contract to French star Kylian Mbappe that took the internet by storm. Al-Hilal, a Saudi Arabian football club, reportedly offered Mbappe a record-breaking $1 billion agreement to join the team the next season.

Mbappe currently plays for reigning Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). His contract with the team, though, will expire next summer. The French footballer is unwilling to extend his contract and hence the team want him to either renew or sell him to another club.

Max Homa took to his Twitter account and wrote a hilarious remark saying:

"For this much money I think I’d start calling it futbol."

Max Homa enjoys his outing playing on the PGA Tour. He last competed at The Open Championship and finished in 10th place along with Matthew Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood.

Homa started the major tournament on Thursday, July 20, and made two back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and then carded a bogey on the ninth hole.

He played the second round of 73 after making four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine along with six bogeys and one double bogey.

In the third round, Homa canned three birdies and two bogeys and wrapped with a score of 70, and made three birdies and one bogey in the last round to wrap up with a score of 69.

It is pertinent to note that after almost a year of controversy, the PGA Tour finally agreed to merge with the LIV Golf last month. After the merger, the Tour agrees to appreciate golfers who stayed loyal to them.