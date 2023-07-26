"I think I’d start calling it futbol" - Max Homa hilariously mocks Saudi Arabia's record-breaking $1.1 billion deal for Kylian Mbappe

Al-Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, has reportedly proposed a staggering $1.1 billion salary to Kylian Mbappe to join their team for the upcoming season. The French footballer's contract with his current team, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), will expire next summer.

Mbappe informed PSG's hierarchy that he is not willing to extend his contract, but assured them to start the upcoming season at Parc des Prince. However, PSG don't want Mbappe to leave without signing a new deal or selling him before the contract expires.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal jumped in to offer Kylian Mbappe a record-breaking deal during the summer transfer window. According to Bleacher Report, the club will receive $332 million as a transfer fee, while Mbappe $776 million as a salary.

American golfer Max Homa took a hilarious jibe at the contract. He reshared the Bleacher Report post on his Twitter account saying:

"For this much money I think I’d start calling it futbol."

Saudi Arabia has been constantly investing large amounts of money in several sports. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has made significant investments in golf. They sponsor the controversial LIV Golf series, which recently merged with the American PGA Tour.

It is worth noting that PIF has also offered Tiger Woods a near-billion-dollar agreement to join the LIV Golf. However, the American golfer turned down the offer.

Kylian Mbappe also laughed at the Al Hilal contract offer. He did not immediately react to the agreement, but he did reshare a post of NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo with laughing emojis on Twitter.

"Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe," Giannis tweeted.

Max Homa finished 10th at the Open Championship

Max Homa recently participated in the 2023 Open Championship and finished in 10th place in the tournament. He tied up with English golfers Matthew Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood.

Homa made four birdies and one bogey in the inaugural round and scored 68. He made six birdies and bogeys each and a double bogey in the second round. He played the last two rounds of 70-69 and finished in tenth place at the major.

The American golfer recently spoke about his time in the UK. Max Homa was in Europe for a few weeks to compete at the Scottish Open and then at The Open Championship.

"Leaving the UK after a couple weeks and I have a few thoughts: 1. No one (besides me) said “it’s chewsday, innit” which is disappointing. 2. People are very nice here unless their advanced use of the English language tricked me (possible). 3. Had some eggs that weren’t cold & wet!" he tweeted.

The PGA Tour's next event, the 3M Open Championship will take place from July 27 to July 30 at TPC Twin Cities. However, Homa will not take part in the event.

Max Homa previously played at the Scottish Open and finished in 12th place. He will probably return to play next month's PGA Tour event.