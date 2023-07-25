“Had some eggs that weren’t cold & wet!” – Max Homa shares a ‘few thoughts’ after a couple weeks in the UK

Max Homa has had a successful few weeks in Europe. The American competed in the Scottish Open, followed by The Open Championship in England. The six-time PGA Tour winner has now returned to his homeland with many memories after spending a few weeks in the UK.

Homa travelled to Scotland after finishing 21st at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in Michigan, USA, from June 29 to July 2. He played at the 2023 Scottish Open, where Rory McIlroy cemented his victory by one stroke over Robert MacIntyre. Homa then featured at The Open Championship last week before taking a flight to return to the USA.

The American golfer recently tweeted about his incredible stay in the United Kingdom, writing:

"Leaving the UK after a couple weeks and I have a few thoughts: 1. No one (besides me) said “it’s chewsday, innit” which is disappointing. 2. People are very nice here unless their advanced use of the English language tricked me (possible). 3. Had some eggs that weren’t cold & wet!"

The advanced use of English in the United Kingdom has not confused just Max Homa but Tom Kim as well. Before the start of the major, South Korean golfer Tom Kim attempted to understand the meaning of some popular English lingos, which turned out to be a comedy spectacle.

He attempted to translate common UK English words and below is the conversation Kim had with a reporter while translating:

Reporter: Tom, tell me the word you say for the word 'Loo'. What do you think that means?

Tom Kim: Bathroom

Reporter: Correct! Lorry

Tom Kim: Lorry, don't know what that is.

Reporter: That's a truck.

Tom Kim: Truck, Okay! Lorry.

Reporter: A lift

Tom Kim: Elevator

Reporter: Correct! The Boot.

Tom Kim: No Clue

Reporter: A Nappy

Tom Kim: Nappy, is it a nap?

Reporter: No, a diaper.

Tom Kim: (Pointed to another reporter) You shaking your a** in a nappy.

Reporter: Petrol

Tom Kim: Gas

Reporter: If you in a queue, what you be in?

Tom Kim: A line

Reporter: Blimey

Tom Kim: Blimey! You are blind.

Reporter: It means you're surprised.

Reporter: Tom's dishy

Tom Kim: (Laughing) I am dishy. I am sketch.

Reporter: It means you are hot, attractive.

Tom Kim: (Surprised) Ohh dishy doesn't. Okay. Am I dishy?

Reporter: Close enough, pretty good.

Tom Kim: You English people (are) weird.

Max Homa's performance at the 2023 Open Championship

Max Homa began the 2023 Open Championship with two consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. He finished the round with a score of 68 after making two birdies and one bogey on the front nine and two more on the back nine on Thursday, July 20.

Homa shot 73 in the second round on Friday, July 21, with three bogeys on the front nine, four birdies, one double bogey, and two birdies on the back nine.

The 32-year-old began the third round with a bogey on the second, a birdie on the fourth, and a bogey on the seventh. Homa finished the round with a score of 70 after two more birdies on the back nine.

He shot 69 in the final round with three birdies and one bogey. Homa eventually tied for 10th place in the standings with Matthew Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood.