WATCH: Tom Kim hilariously tries translating some famous British lingo 

Tom Kim flew all the way to England to compete in the 2023 Open Championship, the year's final major event. The South Korean golfer will begin the tournament's first round on Thursday, July 20, at the Royal Liverpool.

However, ahead of the start of the tournament, Tom Kim tried his hands at translating some British lingo. Kim translated English terms in a video published by the PGA Tour on its social media.

Here is a conversation between Tom Kim and the reporter who asked him the questions:

Reporter: Tom, tell me the word you say for the word 'Loo'. What do you think that means?

Tom Kim: Bathroom

Reporter: Correct! Lorry

Tom Kim: Lorry, don't know what that is.

Reporter: That's a truck.

Tom Kim: Truck, Okay! Lorry.

Reporter: A lift

Tom Kim: Elevator

Reporter: Correct! The Boot.

Tom Kim: No Clue

Reporter: A Nappy

Tom Kim: Nappy, is it a nap?

Reporter: No, a diaper.

Tom Kim: (Pointed to another reporter) You shaking your a** in a nappy.

Reporter: Petrol

Tom Kim: Gas

Reporter: If you in a queue, what you be in?

Tom Kim: A line

Reporter: Blimey

Tom Kim: Blimey! You are blind.

Reporter: It means you're surprised.

Reporter: Tom's dishy

Tom Kim: (Laughing) I am dishy. I am sketch.

Reporter: It means you are hot, attractive.

Tom Kim: (Surprised) Ohh dishy doesn't. Okay. Am I dishy?

Reporter: Close enough, pretty good.

Tom Kim: You English people (are) weird.

Fans jumped into the comments section to say:

"Says the Korean with an American accent."

"Some one teach Tom Kim “four candles” before the week is out….. pleeeease!!"

"I thought they were going to teach @joohyungkim0621. Cockney rhyming slang. Can’t decide if this is funnier."

Tom Kim, who went professional in 2018, has won 11 professional competitions in his career. He has won two PGA Tour events and two Asian Tour events.

Kim's first PGA Tour victory came in August 2022 when he won the Wyndham Championship by 5 strokes over John Huh and Im Sung Jae. He won the second event at the 2022 Shrines Children Open in October by defeating Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith by three strokes.

Tom Kim's 2022 Open Championship performance

Tom Kim has competed in all four majors but has yet to win one. His best finish at The Open Championship came in 2022 when he tied for 47th place with Filippo Celli, Garrick Higgo, Yuto Katsuragawa, Jordan L Smith, and Patrick Reed.

He began his round with a birdie on the third hole. Kim birdied four of the first nine holes in the inaugural round. He finished with a 69 after making a birdie and two back-to-back bogeys on the penultimate hole.

He made four birdies and three bogeys in the second round, then three birdies and three bogeys in the third round of 72.

Tom Kim finished in 47th place after only three birdies and one bogey in the final round.