"I’m better off just being negative"- Tyrrell Hatton reflects on his perfectionism making him a pessimist

This year, Tyrrell Hatton made the move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. Having joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team, he ended his three-year-long drought by capturing a win at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Nashville.

Throughout the process of transferring to the Saudi based league, he gathered a lot of comments from critics. In an exclusive interview with Bunkered, Hatton claimed that people all over the world take joy in criticising those playing on the big screen.

Since Hatton was a junior golfer, he has been very expressive on the course. After he made it big, golf enthusiasts worldwide criticised him for his pessimism on the golf course. The four-time Rolex series winner said (via Bunkered):

"I’ve always been that way since I was a kid. Just quite expressive and you always know where you stand with me. Ultimately, I’m just out there trying my best and I want everything to be perfect and I get frustrated with myself and other things when it’s not. Sometimes I’ll say something positive and it just turns to s***. I’m better off just being negative and it can only get better from there.”

Despite all the comments, Hatton is unfazed. He expressed that the critics do not know him personally and that their talk will not change who he is or his methods. He added:

"Everyone’s entitled to their opinion... They don’t know them personally. They’re quite happy to dish out as much negativity towards that person as they want to. It’s not going to change who I am. I’m just being me. It is what it is.”

Tyrrell Hatton tied with Rory McIlroy at 2024 DP World Tour Championship

Tyrrell Hatton heads into the penultimate round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship tied with Rory McIlroy for second place with a total score of eight under par through 36 holes. The two world-class golfers sit one stroke behind Antoine Rozner who sits at 9 under par.

The LIV Golf star carded in an opening round score of five under par 67. Despite two unfortunate bogeys on the par four third and twelfth holes, he combated them by recording seven birdies that day.

The second round saw Hatton playing a bit more conservatively. With 13 pars, four birdies and one bogey, he ended the day with a three-under par 69 score. Despite hitting more fairways and greens on the second day, he averaged 1.8 putts per green in regulation compared to the opening round's 1.6 putts.

Hatton will tee up the penultimate round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship with fellow LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann who sits in solo fourth place with a total two-day score of seven under par. The two will tee off at 12:25 pm local time.

