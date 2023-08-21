“I’m desensitized to what people say”: Paige Spiranac reveals how she tackles constant criticism from haters

Golfer turned influencer Paige Spiranac is known across the golf world for her bold style, unapologetic expression and choices. Being a pro golf player, she also spends her time on the golf course, often giving tips about playing the sport as well as keeping up to date with all the pro tournaments.

Paige Spiranac however, has faced quite a lot of flak over the last several years, particularly over her dressing sense. Spiranac is known for her risque dresses and her modern dressing style on the golf course, which has garnered the hate of several people. However, she has learnt how to deal with those who criticise her.

Answering a question about how she deals with hate, Spiranac said via her Instagram story:

"I'm so desensitised to what people what people say about me now because I've been doing this for a long time. One thing that really helped was disconnecting myself from what the situation is."

"People just love to gossip and have something interesting to talk about,"- Paige Spiranac on being the centre of controversy and attention

Spiranac has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone, and 11 million followers across all social media platforms. She has always been up front about her journey and stands up for her rights and expression of creativity and freedom

"So if someone says something negative about me they are basing this judgement off of a couple second clip, or a crazy headline that is not true or off a picture. They don't know me personally."

She has often faced issues with body shaming and negative comments on social media. However, this does not stop her.

"So it really doesn't matter, right? People just love to gossip and have something interesting to talk about. If I'm the centre of that conversation then so be it."

Paige Spiranac recently opened up her own website, OnlyPaige. The new website provides fans with content about golf tips along with Q&As, vlogs, livestreams and photoshoots that will not be found on any other platform. It has been a long journey for Spiranac, who has been working day and night to give her fans exactly what they want.