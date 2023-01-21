“Only paying for the golf instruction” – Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s OnlyPaige announcement 

Retired US golfer Paige Spiranac has established herself as a social media influencer ever since she retired from professional golf.

She creates entertaining content centered around different types of sports, including golf, of course.

Over the years, Spiranac has tapped into different ventures to grow her brand. In 2022, she published her own calendar. Now this year, she has come up with a subscription website titled OnlyPaige.

The title of the website seems like a play on the name of OnlyFans, another website that has always been in the news, for good or bad.

In any case, Paige Spiranac has stated in her announcement that the website will feature an instructional series on golf as well as some of her "sexiest pictures".

She wrote:

"Secret is out! I have my own subscription site now called OnlyPaige😏 Not only are my sexiest pictures ever on there🍑🍒 But I also have a full golf instruction series that’s really great! Click the link to subscribe."

She also posted a promo for the website showing how the instructional series will work like.

Fans have a lot to say about Paige Spiranac's new subscription site

Spiranac has millions of followers and fans on social media. In fact, she has more followers on Instagram than prominent players such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Fans were quick to give their reactions in the comments section on the announcement of the subscription site as well.

Some fans shared some funny memes about this new development.

Other fans jokingly specified that they had only subscribed for the golf instructional series. While some appreciated the website.

𝕬𝖕𝖔𝖉 @Apod9904 @PaigeSpiranac I am only paying for the golf instruction series I want that to be clear @PaigeSpiranac I am only paying for the golf instruction series I want that to be clear

Ben @savagesportfan @PaigeSpiranac So do I just tell my lady it’s for golf instruction? @PaigeSpiranac So do I just tell my lady it’s for golf instruction?

Well, given the initial responses, it will be interesting to see how the website runs in the coming days.

