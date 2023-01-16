"We could never date" - Paige Spiranac's Twitter fight continues as she launches 'Alpha Jugs' caps

The Twitter war between Paige Spiranac and Nick Adams is not slowing anytime soon. It took another turn of events on Saturday when Spiranac took shots at Adams again while launching her "Alpha Jugs" caps:

"Hey @NickAdamsinUSA I have a hat you can wear the next time you’re playing golf with the boys and enjoying some M&Ms at the turn. You can buy it here."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Hey @NickAdamsinUSA I have a hat you can wear the next time you’re playing golf with the boys and enjoying some M&Ms at the turn. You can buy it here- paigespiranac.com/products/alpha… Hey @NickAdamsinUSA I have a hat you can wear the next time you’re playing golf with the boys and enjoying some M&Ms at the turn. You can buy it here-paigespiranac.com/products/alpha… https://t.co/pM8QqTmwmD

Adams did not hold back in his response:

"Paige, It was a fun ride. I’m glad we had our moment in the sun, I’ll never forget it. But it’s time to move on. For the good of Twitter, we could never date. I’m sorry Paige, but this alpha male has to spend time saving the male race, I can’t date you. Always Winning, Nick"

However, Adams, the self-proclaimed Alpha Male, cheekily put a condition for buying "Alpha Jugs."

Spiranac finished with this tweet:

"And the people will never forget you were too scared to take me on in golf."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac @NickAdamsinUSA And the people will never forget you were too scared to take me on in golf @NickAdamsinUSA And the people will never forget you were too scared to take me on in golf❤️

Several Twitter users had something to say on this exchange. Here are some interesting replies.

"Nothing in you says Alpha."

Jeff Watkins @JeffWatkins64 @NickAdamsinUSA @PaigeSpiranac You are not a representative of the male race! Your a scared little bully of a boy. Nothing in you says Alpha. @NickAdamsinUSA @PaigeSpiranac You are not a representative of the male race! Your a scared little bully of a boy. Nothing in you says Alpha.

"Alpha male with a small man complex."

Vencislav Kostadinov @veeencooo @NickAdamsinUSA @PaigeSpiranac Did you just refer to yourself in third person? 🤣🤣 Never heard of "alpha male" with a small man complex, but . . here you are today, proving that it's possible 🤣🤣🤣 @NickAdamsinUSA @PaigeSpiranac Did you just refer to yourself in third person? 🤣🤣 Never heard of "alpha male" with a small man complex, but . . here you are today, proving that it's possible 🤣🤣🤣

One user chose to speak facts.

One user pointed out that the image on the cap was of mugs and not jugs.

This user tweeted that Nick Adams was a parody account.

Paige Spiranac and Nick Adams' feud

Spiranac has more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram (Image by Dave Kotinsky)

Last week, Paige Spiranac and Nick Adams got into a Twitter war when Adams tweeted that slow female golfers were clogging up championship courses over the weekend.

This irked many people, and Spiranac, being one of them, tweeted back to Adams in a rebuttal.

"It would be so satisfying out driving you all day long."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac @NickAdamsinUSA It would be so satisfying out driving you all day long @NickAdamsinUSA It would be so satisfying out driving you all day long

Adams went a bit personal in his next tweet:

"Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball."

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA @PaigeSpiranac Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball. @PaigeSpiranac Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball.

Spiranac quote-tweeted him, saying that the likes of Adams couldn't hit beyond 220 yards.

"Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit is more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say 'hit it sally' when someone in group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl."

She delivered the final blow with another tweet:

"Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs)."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac @NickAdamsinUSA Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs) @NickAdamsinUSA Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs)

Spiranac boasts more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram (more than even Tiger Woods) and more than 760K followers on Twitter. Every post of hers receives millions of impressions and attracts a lot of reactions.

Last month, Paige posted about how she got a little health scare when she found a lump in her breast. However, after the biopsy report came negative, she was relieved and asked her fans to take regular care of themselves.

Maxim's Sexiest Woman of the Year 2022 was also the fifth most searched golfer on Google last year.

