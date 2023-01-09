“Thinks he has a shot with the cart girl" - Paige Spiranac slams Twitter user over 'slow female golfers' comment

Paige Spiranac is famous for her strong online presence. The golfer-turned-influencer has been a vocal supporter of women in golf. She proved the same by standing up against a Twitter user who suggested there should be separate par-3 courses for "slow female golfers."

Nick Adams, an American author, stirred controversy with a tweet claiming that “slow female golfers clog up the championship courses.” He accused women of slowing down the pace of play on the courses and said that they shouldn’t be allowed to do so.

He tweeted:

“Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends? There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today!”

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends?



There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today! Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends?There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today!

The original tweet received millions of views in the initial hours of posting. However, the tweet blew up as many started tagging female golfers, including Paige Spiranac under it. Spiranac took the bait and responded to the user, who proclaims to be an "alpha male" in his profile.

The golf model slammed the comment made and took on Nick Adams. Responding to the user, Spiranac wrote:

"Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit it more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say ‘hit it Sally’ when someone in the group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends?



There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today! Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends?There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today! Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit is more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say “hit it sally” when someone in group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl. twitter.com/nickadamsinusa… Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit is more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say “hit it sally” when someone in group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl. twitter.com/nickadamsinusa…

The comment didn’t sit well with the user, who responded by calling out Spiranac’s golfing skills. He made a tweet insinuating that the influencer was not famous for the game.

He tweeted:

"Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball."

However, Spiranac delivered the final blow to the online argument as she said that she was self-aware of her role and fame.

She said:

"Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs)."

The 29-year-old ended the debate with that tweet. She also noted in the back-and-forth that “It would be so satisfying out driving you all day long.”

Paige Spiranac jokes about her online personality

Paige Spiranac’s fans were quick to shower support for her comments on the original tweet. While many lauded her comeback, some raised concerns about online harassment of female golfers. However, the golf model seemed content with the outcome of the argument.

Hours after the takedown of the Twitter user, Spiranac shot another tweet. This time, the golf model joked about how her future children would react to the social media personality she created for fun.

She tweeted:

“Social media is all fun and games until years later when my future children come home to ask me why men on the internet call me Alpha Jugs lol.”

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Social media is all fun and games until years later when my future children come home to ask me why men on the internet call me Alpha Jugs lol Social media is all fun and games until years later when my future children come home to ask me why men on the internet call me Alpha Jugs lol

Interestingly, several of her fans rushed to the comments to note that her back-and-forth with the Twitter user was worth her effort.

Poll : 0 votes