Paige Spiranac is ‘not cool enough’ to dress up as Joe Burrow, shares hilarious video

Paige Spiranac tried to dress up as NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, but as per her, she was not "cool enough" to dress up as the personality.

Betting website PointsBet Sportsbook tweeted a video of Spiranac dressing up as the NFL player.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA



And we are asking the important questions: Who did it better, POINTSBET IS LIVE IN OHIOAnd we are asking the important questions: Who did it better, @PaigeSpiranac or Joe Burrow? POINTSBET IS LIVE IN OHIO 🚨 And we are asking the important questions: Who did it better, @PaigeSpiranac or Joe Burrow? 😂 https://t.co/DLWbVMsCrm

As usual, her video got a lot of reactions from the fans.

One user said she should dress up as Barbara Eden's "Jeannie" next.

Bill Donnick @CoolHandLuke68 @PointsBetUSA @PaigeSpiranac I think you should dress up like Barbara Eden as “Jeannie” and put it in your calendar next year. Same outfit, hair, & makeup. Would be a great tribute to her and I’m sure she’d love it. I’m sure every red blooded American guy like me would agree! Who’s with me? Paige as Jeannie! @PointsBetUSA @PaigeSpiranac I think you should dress up like Barbara Eden as “Jeannie” and put it in your calendar next year. Same outfit, hair, & makeup. Would be a great tribute to her and I’m sure she’d love it. I’m sure every red blooded American guy like me would agree! Who’s with me? Paige as Jeannie!

"That would be cool"

"You don't look intimidating or tough or angry"

Juan Pablo Aguilar @juan1984 @PointsBetUSA

You are cooler than that but you don't look intimidating or tough or angry

You are just cute and gorgeous 🥰 and sweet 🧁 @PaigeSpiranac Hahaha sweetheartYou are cooler than that but you don't look intimidating or tough or angryYou are just cute and gorgeous 🥰 and sweet 🧁 @PointsBetUSA @PaigeSpiranac Hahaha sweetheartYou are cooler than that but you don't look intimidating or tough or angry 😆You are just cute and gorgeous 🥰 and sweet 🧁

"Stick with the tight shirts, and beautiful smile!"

This user had a condition of agreement.

One user believed Spiranac's towels were cooler.

No doubt about this.

It was priceless indeed.

This is also fair.

"There goes my backup plan": Spiranac

Paige Spiranac is one of the most searched golfers online (Image via The Sun)

Paige Spiranac recently commented on the rumor that the famous food chain restaurant "Hooters" was shutting down.

She tweeted:

"There goes my backup plan"

Hooters, however, shut down the rumors by clarifying on Twitter, but the rumors brought several reactions.

While some called the steps as surrendering to the "woke culture," others totally denied the survey that stated millenials were not that into women's breasts.

Hooters also reacted to Paige Spiranac's tweet, replying that Hooters will be there when Spiranac is ready.

Paige often interacts with her social media family considering she is hugely popular across various platforms. Since retiring from golf, Spiranac has turned herself into an influencer personality.

Joe Burrow profile

Joe Burrow started his professional career in 2020 with the Bengals (Image via USA Today)

Joe Burrow is an NFL quarterback who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was drafted by the Bengals in 2020.

Born in Ames on December 10, 1996, Joe Burrow is the son of Jim Burrow and Robin. Jim himself is a retired footballer and coach. His career lasted for more than 40 years. He was also on the staff for the Iowa State Cyclones.

As per Sports Illustrated, Burrow's family is full of athletes. One of his grandmothers set a Mississippi State High School record with 82 points a game in basketball. His paternal grandfather also played basketball for Mississippi State. Burrow's uncle John Burrow also played football at Ole Miss, and his two brothers have played football too.

In 2018, Burrow was named the starting quarterback as a redshirt junior in his first year at LSU. He won the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship during his college career.

In 2021, Burrrow helped Cincinnati win the AFC Championship and secure a place in the Super Bowl LVI. He was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year 2021.

The Bengals last won when Joe Burrow wasn't even born. However, Burrow shocked everyone in his first full year, leading his team to their third appearance at the Super Bowl. In the Super Bowl, they played against the NFC's Los Angeles Rams. Burrow was sacked seven times in the Super Bowl, but he threw for 263 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals eventually lost to the Los Angeles Rams by 23–20. By getting sacked 19 times precisely, Burrow created a new record of being the most sacked player in a single season.

Poll : 0 votes