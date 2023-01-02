Paige Spiranac is ‘not cool enough’ to dress up as Joe Burrow, shares hilarious video

Paige Spiranac tried to dress up as NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, but as per her, she was not "cool enough" to dress up as the personality.
Betting website PointsBet Sportsbook tweeted a video of Spiranac dressing up as the NFL player.
As usual, her video got a lot of reactions from the fans.
One user said she should dress up as Barbara Eden's "Jeannie" next.
"There goes my backup plan": Spiranac
Paige Spiranac recently commented on the rumor that the famous food chain restaurant "Hooters" was shutting down.
She tweeted:
"There goes my backup plan"
Hooters, however, shut down the rumors by clarifying on Twitter, but the rumors brought several reactions.
While some called the steps as surrendering to the "woke culture," others totally denied the survey that stated millenials were not that into women's breasts.
Hooters also reacted to Paige Spiranac's tweet, replying that Hooters will be there when Spiranac is ready.
Paige often interacts with her social media family considering she is hugely popular across various platforms. Since retiring from golf, Spiranac has turned herself into an influencer personality.
Joe Burrow profile
Joe Burrow is an NFL quarterback who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was drafted by the Bengals in 2020.
Born in Ames on December 10, 1996, Joe Burrow is the son of Jim Burrow and Robin. Jim himself is a retired footballer and coach. His career lasted for more than 40 years. He was also on the staff for the Iowa State Cyclones.
As per Sports Illustrated, Burrow's family is full of athletes. One of his grandmothers set a Mississippi State High School record with 82 points a game in basketball. His paternal grandfather also played basketball for Mississippi State. Burrow's uncle John Burrow also played football at Ole Miss, and his two brothers have played football too.
In 2018, Burrow was named the starting quarterback as a redshirt junior in his first year at LSU. He won the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship during his college career.
In 2021, Burrrow helped Cincinnati win the AFC Championship and secure a place in the Super Bowl LVI. He was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year 2021.
The Bengals last won when Joe Burrow wasn't even born. However, Burrow shocked everyone in his first full year, leading his team to their third appearance at the Super Bowl. In the Super Bowl, they played against the NFC's Los Angeles Rams. Burrow was sacked seven times in the Super Bowl, but he threw for 263 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals eventually lost to the Los Angeles Rams by 23–20. By getting sacked 19 times precisely, Burrow created a new record of being the most sacked player in a single season.