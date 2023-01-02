“I’ll still be here when you’re ready” – Hooters replies to Paige Spiranac’s ‘backup plan’ plan comment 

Recently, rumors of the popular restaurant chain Hooters getting shut down were all over the news and social media platforms. Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac wasn't far behind in reacting to this news.

She quoted the tweet saying:

"There goes my backup plan"

Her tweet so far has received 2.5 million impressions.

Hooters' official account wasn't too late to reply. They assured Spiranac they'd be there for her, tweeting:

"Don’t worry. I’ll still be here when you’re ready"

Reactions on Spiranac-Hooters interaction

There were several funny reactions to this hilarious interaction which took place after a rumor said Hooters were shutting down because the millennial generation were not much into b**bs.

Context behind rumour of Hooters being closed

Hooters is a fast food chain in America where waiters are primarily young attractive women in skimpy dresses as per the company's image. The name Hooters is a dual-meaning word referring to both owl and North American slang for women's breasts. Interestingly, the hotel has a logo that has an owl, but its eyes are designed to make it a double entendre.

Recent news came out that the millenials were not that much into women's breasts and that's why the food chain was closing or rebranding itself. The chain's Twitter account claimed it was "the fakest news that has ever newsed".

Before the news got busted, it received a lot of outrage from people on social media. A Twitter user called it an attack on "the essence of American manhood.”.

Some said the chain got sacrificed to the 'woke' culture.

Stephen Brown, a spokesperson for Hooters, told the Associated Press:

"There is no validity to this story. Guests are enjoying this week’s televised sports events that our restaurants across the country and around the world in record numbers, accompanied by craveable menu items, cold beer and iconic hospitality. Our concept is here to stay.”

Spiranac informed her fans about a health scare

Paige Spiranac recently shared a story about how she faced a health scare after finding a lump in her breasts.

Paige Spiranac revealed the news on Tuesday, revealing on Instagram story that it was before Christmas when she discovered a lump in her breasts during a routine check-up. After this, she did a biopsy and thankfully the reports were negative.

Spiranac's Instagram story

She wrote:

“During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. It came back negative which I’m so grateful for!”

Spiranac asked her fans to take care of their health and to be kind to people who might be fighting a battle within themselves.

“A reminder to get your check ups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors, so extending kindness is so important.”

Paige Spiranac has 3.7 million followers on Instagram. She recently became the fifth-most searched golfer in 2022 and is also known for her attractiveness. The golfer/influencer was Maxim's Sexiest Women of 2022.

