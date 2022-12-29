Fact Check: Is Hooters shutting down? Rebranding explained as latest move sparks hilarious reactions 

Rumors of popular restaurant chain Hooters shutting down has taken over Twitter. Many expressed disappointment over the eatery famous for its scantily-clad waitresses going out of business. However, their management has confirmed that the speculation is not true and that they are here to stay.

On Wednesday, Twitter was in a frenzy over Hooters shutting down several restaurants across the States and rebranding themselves. The food chain has gained immense popularity for their waitresses, always seen in short shorts and low-cut tops.

Twitter user and political commentator Chuck Callesto took to the platform and wrote:

“BREAKING NOW: Hooters Purportedly shutting it’s doors- ‘REBRANDING’ after study reveals millennials ‘aren’t that into boobs’ .. WOKE HOOTERS?”

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto



WOKE HOOTERS? BREAKING NOW: Hooters Purportedly shutting it's doors – 'REBRANDING' after study reveals millennials 'aren’t that into boobs'..WOKE HOOTERS? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING NOW: Hooters Purportedly shutting it's doors – 'REBRANDING' after study reveals millennials 'aren’t that into boobs'..WOKE HOOTERS? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Another Twitter user, Nick Adams (Alpha Male), took to the platform and called the restaurant the “cornerstone of the American male experience.” He added:

“When the woke feminists and beta males attack Hooters, they aren’t just attacking a restaurant that employs beautiful women to serve cold beer and hot wings. They’re attacking the essence of American manhood.”

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA Dining at Hooters is a cornerstone of the American male experience.



When the woke feminists and beta males attack Hooters, they aren't just attacking a restaurant that employs beautiful women to serve cold beer and hot wings.



They're attacking the essence of American manhood. Dining at Hooters is a cornerstone of the American male experience.When the woke feminists and beta males attack Hooters, they aren't just attacking a restaurant that employs beautiful women to serve cold beer and hot wings.They're attacking the essence of American manhood.

Hooters representatives debunks rumors of the restaurant shutting down

Stephen Brown, a spokesperson for the food chain, told The Associated Press that they have no plans of shutting down or changing their image. He said:

“There is no validity to this story. Guests are enjoying this week’s televised sports events that our restaurants across the country and around the world in record numbers, accompanied by craveable menu items, cold beer and iconic hospitality. Our concept is here to stay.”

They also debunked rumors of shutting down and rebranding on Twitter. They said:

“This is the fakest news that has ever newsed.”

Hootie @Hooters this is the fakest news that has ever newsed 🙄 this is the fakest news that has ever newsed 🙄 https://t.co/T6VjfmhKS5

The speculation that claimed that the Florida-originated restaurant was shutting down started off with a Complex magazine article that was published in August 2017. In the written piece, the magazine claimed that a report suggested that there was a seven percent drop in Hooters locations from 2012 to 2016.

It also revealed that the restaurant chain updated its menu and décor in 2012 to attract “younger patrons and female customers.” The publication also revealed that the restaurant opened a fast-casual location called Hoots, where the waitresses were fully-clothed and the chain also employed male waiters.

The restaurant also reportedly collected data from P*rnhub which revealed that millennials were less interested in br*asts than elders. The research reportedly revealed:

“P*rnhub visitors between the ages of 18 to 24 are 19% less likely to search for br*asts when compared to all other age groups, but visitors ages 55 to 64 are 17% more likely to search.”

Netizens in a frenzy over rumors of the restuarant shutting down

Some netizens were not aware that the restaurant was not shutting down in reality. Many chaotically wrote online that they wished the food chain would remain as they were. Several hilarious reactions appeared online. A few read:

Lowdown @reallyuphigh I gotta go get one more quesadilla before hooters shut down I gotta go get one more quesadilla before hooters shut down https://t.co/T795ltnq7U

Sho’nuff @Ja__Miel Heard they trying to shut down hooters because millennials aren’t worried about titties in this era. Dr Miami wins again smh Heard they trying to shut down hooters because millennials aren’t worried about titties in this era. Dr Miami wins again smh

Enti @Enti07311782 @DailyLoud I’m Officially convinced the world is coming to an end. @DailyLoud I’m Officially convinced the world is coming to an end.

Sit. @sitrishh @DailyLoud Idk who was in that study, but they clearly failed. @DailyLoud Idk who was in that study, but they clearly failed.

Beyon @beyonlight @Hooters Hooters, don't shut down I still haven't checked you out of my bucket list. @Hooters Hooters, don't shut down I still haven't checked you out of my bucket list.

mr. yugoslavia 1987 @PerrinMercer ddont shut down hooters. please. dont do it. dont. dont. please dont. im beggingg you plaese dont. you cant. please d ddont shut down hooters. please. dont do it. dont. dont. please dont. im beggingg you plaese dont. you cant. please d

Kevin Keegan @messiah_kk7 🏽‍♂️please don’t shut hooters down because of millennials….I mean wtf are millennials anyway 🏽‍♂️ @PaigeSpiranac Im still into boobs🏽‍♂️please don’t shut hooters down because of millennials….I mean wtf are millennials anyway🏽‍♂️ @PaigeSpiranac Im still into boobs 🙋🏽‍♂️please don’t shut hooters down because of millennials….I mean wtf are millennials anyway 💁🏽‍♂️

Joe @MMeow416 @shoe0nhead I was a proud Democrat until millennials shut down hooters. Now I’m Republican for some reason @shoe0nhead I was a proud Democrat until millennials shut down hooters. Now I’m Republican for some reason

After the restaurant’s management itself has confirmed that they are not shutting down or rebranding, it is safe to say that their locations will remain as they are.

Poll : 0 votes